CHICAGO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today launched a webpage detailing its Business Continuity Plans amid the developing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
Cboe's top priority remains the well-being and safety of its associates, customers and broader community. The company continues to closely monitor the developments concerning COVID-19 and the guidance provided by governmental agencies, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
All of Cboe's global markets remain open and orderly. Cboe's technology and operations teams continue to closely monitor trading. Any published updates related to the operation of Cboe's business and exchanges will be posted to the COVID-19 Business Continuity Plans webpage.
Please visit the webpage at https://markets.cboe.com/covid19/.
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.
The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.
Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
