CBS News Radio and The National Press Club Join Forces To Commemorate the Centennial of The Sound of Our Lives

Celebrating A Century Of Sound - Ten Part Series available on CBS News Radio Newsfeed under series / specials - Featured Daily in the World News Roundup (8AM ET / 10AM PT) beginning May 18 - Mini-Documentary featured in the May 21 Edition of the CBS News Weekend Roundup - Two-Way Availability with the President of the National Press Club