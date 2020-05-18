WASHINGTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 100 years, radio has been the sound of our lives. CBS News Radio and The National Press Club co-produce a ten part series on the celebration of 100 years of audio.
Today, the most intimate of all media continues to grow, reaching 90 percent of American adults on a weekly basis via broadcast and online programming, a mark that is higher than that of any other media format. More than 270 million Americans listen to traditional radio every week, with millions also tuning into online audio programming.
To commemorate the centennial of electronic media, which began at two of CBS News Radio's key affiliates, Entercom's WWJ in Detroit and KDKA in Pittsburgh, the network and The National Press Club have joined forces to produce a ten part series "Celebrating a Century of Sound," which will air on the World News Roundup staring Monday, May 18th across America. Anchored by CBS News Correspondent Sam Litzinger, the series includes ten one-minute chapters, plus a mini-documentary, chronicling the history of radio from crystal sets to digital platforms, and from soap operas and symphonies to rock-n-roll, all-news, talk, and sports radio.
"From the creation of broadcast journalism by Edward R. Murrow to today's offerings on multiple media platforms, CBS has provided programming you can trust," said CBS News Radio Vice President and General Manager Craig Swagler. "Our CBS stations have also been there from the start, inventing many of the formats we know and love, while also creating our successful path forward into the 21st century. We're pleased and proud to partner with The National Press Club to bring this unique series to our listeners across the country and around the world."
"Radio is the one medium you can fall in love with--and hundreds of millions of us have done just that over the decades," said Executive Producer Michael Freedman, president of the National Press Club and former general manager of CBS Radio Network. "At its best, it is an art form, painting pictures for the mind's eye. It is a world of information and entertainment, a lifelong companion and a trusted friend. It is part of the fabric of America and indeed, represents the sound of our lives."
About CBS News Radio:
CBS News Radio provides news, talk, information and special events coverage to over 500 stations in the United States, with affiliates in 22 of the top 25 markets. CBS News Radio is home to the "CBS World News Roundup," the nation's longest-running news program, which began in 1938. In addition to providing breaking news and information, the division also provides simulcasts of the CBS EVENING NEWS, FACE THE NATION and 60 MINUTES to affiliates. CBS News Radio programming is available on digital platforms, the CBS News Radio app, Amazon's Alexa service and online.
About The National Press Club:
Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™ with more than 3,000 members. The Club speaks out on press freedom issues and annually recognizes journalists at risk at home and abroad with the John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom.
TEN PART SERIES
The Celebrating a Century of Sound ten part series voiced by Sam Litzinger can be aired on your station beginning Monday, May 18 and available to run through the summer
The ten parts can be found under the series / specials section of the newsfeed website beginning Thursday, May 14.
The Celebrating a Century of Sound series will be featured weekdays on the World News Roundup at 8AM ET and 10AM PT beginning Monday, May 18 and ending Friday, May 29.
Descriptions of the Pieces can be found below:
Part 1 – This year marks the centennial of America's most intimate and enduring medium – radio! Today, we launch a special series commemorating the sound of our lives and we begin … at the beginning.
Part 2 - As radio flourished in the 1920s and 30s, a new concept of national broadcasting was born. Today, a look at the birth of the networks as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.
Part 3 - The importance of radio during the Great Depression cannot be over-stated. For many, it was the sole source of free entertainment and information in a time of great need. Today, a look at radio's role in helping Americans get through tough times as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.
Part 4 - Before there was television, there was radio … and that's where many of TVs entertainers first made their mark. Today a look at radio's golden age as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.
Part 5 - Today, we have more electronic news and information at our fingertips than ever before in history … and it all began on radio. Today, a look at the underpinnings of the modern newscast as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.
Part 6 - In the 1950s, as television captivated America, radio reinvented itself. Today, a look at transistors, rock & roll and drive-times as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.
Part 7 - Radio has long been part of the fabric of America and in the 1960s, it helped lead a counter-culture movement that changed the course of history. Today, we "talk about your revolution" as we commemorate the centennial of radio.
Part 8 - Over the course of the past century radio has been responsible for many of the most familiar 'sounds of our lives' including all-news … talk … and sports radio. Today a look at the beginnings of these formats as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.
Part 9 – You may be listening to us right now on your computer … on a smart phone … or on your car radio. Today we look at a medium that has always with you, wherever you are, as we commemorate the centennial of radio.
Part 10 - It's been with us for a hundred years … and it's still growing. Today we look back and ahead at radio's endearing and enduring qualities as we commemorate the centennial of our medium.
MINI DOCUMENTARY
The Celebrating a Century of Sound mini-documentary, which runs 7:30 can be aired on your station beginning Monday, May 18 and available to run through the summer.
The Celebrating a Century of Sound Mini-Documentary can be found under the series / specials section of the newsfeed website beginning Thursday, May 14.
The Celebrating a Century of Sound Mini-Documentary will be featured on next week's edition of the CBS News Weekend Roundup, available to stations on May 22.
TWO-WAY AVAILABILITY
The President of The National Press Club, Michael Freedman will be available next week to talk with stations about Celebrating a Century of Sound and the role radio has played over the past 100 years.
Availability: Wednesday, May 20 – 1PM – 4:30PM Eastern
To set up a two-way send e-mail to CBSRadioNews2WayRequest@cbsnews.com
PRESS CONTACT
Lindsay Underwood
Director of Communications & Media Relations,
The National Press Club (202) 662-7561
lunderwood@press.org