  • By CCTV+

CCTV+: Classics quoted by Xi Jinping: Why do the people support the CPC?

BEIJING, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Harvard study published last July reported that the Communist Party of China (CPC) has a high rate of support and satisfaction among Chinese people, at over 93 percent.

Since the CPC was founded on July 1, 1921, its mission has been to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. This is the recipe of the CPC's success.

Link: https://fb.watch/3YBYgYGQ3S/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-classics-quoted-by-xi-jinping-why-do-the-people-support-the-cpc-301237543.html

SOURCE CCTV+

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.