LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anime is one of Japan's fastest growing exports to the West and with the recent cancellations of most of the annual conventions the anime fans at Cel-Ga.com have been searching for a substitute. They are pleased to announce Cel Auction: a live online auction to be held on the 4th of July from 14:00 BST and a chance to appreciate and own anime history.
The focus of the auction will be on authentic vintage production cels. Until 2002 Anime series and movies were produced using animation celluloids, more commonly known as cels: transparent sheets with scenes painted on, similar to frames of a live action movie. Classics such as Ghost in the Shell and My Neighbour Totoro were all created with this method.
Anime's early history with the West was quite different from the environment that exists in the present. Early adaptations were heavily edited for a foreign audience to the point where viewers might not have been aware of the Japanese origins. Attendees might recognise series and characters that they were previously unaware were anime.
Anime's growth in the West occurred concurrently with the retirement of cel production. Through Cartoon Network's Toonami in the USA and Studio Ghibli's Oscar-winning anime movie Spirited Away, a new generation of anime fans in the West was born in the 2000's. Cel-Ga.com are certain Cel Auction will be an engaging opportunity for people who are only familiar with more recent anime.
This growth has only accelerated immensely in the past decade with industry big names like Amazon starting up their own animation studios to produce, translate and license anime. Earlier this year Netflix licensed Studio Ghibli's movies for streaming release in the UK introducing an ease of access to Miyazaki's masterpieces. Cel-Ga.com are pleased to announce that they will have a selection of authentic Studio Ghibli cels up for bidding in the auction.
Cel-Ga.com is a London-based gallery that has established itself as a platform through which anime fans can find collections of authentic and unique Japanese cels and posters to decorate their personal spaces with. Cel Auction will take place on the 4th of July from 14:00 BST on Invaluable, Easy Live Auction, or Live Auctioneers and feature 191 vintage cels from favourites such as Studio Ghibli, Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon.
The founder E. Wertheim says, "We believe Cel Auction will be an opportunity for anime fans to come together and enjoy an online gallery showcasing the best of anime's history and magic from the comfort and safety of their homes."
