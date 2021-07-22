FREDERICK, Md., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate Frederick is set to host Sagamore Band on Sunday, July 25th as part of the 2021 Summer Concert Series. The performance will take place in the Baker Park Band Shell from 7 to 8:30 pm.
The Sagamore Band is a classic rock and roll band comprised of members with over thirty years of experience performing with other groups up and down the mid-Atlantic and east coast. They rock to music ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Springsteen, Steely Dan and Eric Clapton to CSN&Y, Jackson Brown, The Beatles, Chicago and more!
As a reminder, while each series performance is FREE to the public, Celebrate Frederick encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency (FCAA). Non-perishable items such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pastas are preferred and appreciated.
Don't forget cash for the Summer Concert Series 50/50 Raffle held at every concert! Your raffle ticket purchase supports Celebrate Frederick's mission to "nurture a strong sense of community through the coordination of special events in The City of Frederick." Raffle ticket sales and individual donations support a 10 event, 30 individual date annual calendar boasting Frederick event traditions, such as In the Streets, Frederick's 4th and the Kris Kringle Procession.
The following corporate sponsors make the Summer Concert Series possible by their generous financial contributions. Our 2021 partners include the Ausherman Family Foundation, Find It Frederick, Frederick Magazine, Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, Tobacco Free Frederick, 930 WFMD, 99.9 WFRE & The City of Frederick.
For more information, please contact Celebrate Frederick at 301-600-2841 or visit CelebrateFrederick.com.
