KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will start the Spring of Brave Souls Stamp Rally starting Friday, March 19 from 15:00 JST (UTC+9). Players from around the world will work together to complete the four Spring of Brave Souls campaigns. Furthermore, a special collaboration between MASAYA ONOSAKA☆New Young TV and Bleach: Brave Souls will broadcast on Sunday, March 28. The MASAYA ONOSAKA☆New Young TV Collaboration.