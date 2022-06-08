If you can't make it to the Stonehenge Exhibit at the British Museum, London, no worries. Bring home a small handheld Stonehenge Pocket Watch, as a memento.The Stonehenge Pocket Watch is a built to scale replica of Stonehenge, that can be held in the palm of one's hand and used as a shadow clock to tell time.
Stonehenge has long been postulated to be a megalithic astronomical observatory that can measure the days of the year, the months, mark the seasons and even predict eclipses.
But last century, Peter Payack, a young creative and marathoner, conceived of the idea that Stonehenge was not only a prehistoric observatory but could also be used as a working shadow clock to tell the time!
It was in 1979, while running through Harvard Yard, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that Peter Payack, came across a poster for a lecture that postulated that Stonehenge was an ancient observatory. Payack thought, in an Eureka moment, that Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument on the Salisbury Plains in England, could actually be used as a shadow clock to accurately tell the local apparent time!
From there Payack, a poet and collage artist, ran to the Cambridge Public Library. There he made copies of numerous old fashioned pocket watches and drawings of Stonehenge and in a creative frenzy of cutting and pasting put together an "advertisement" for a Gentleman's Watch that could not only tell time but could also predict eclipses and was guaranteed for 5,000 years! And thus, The Stonehenge Watch was born! And the rest is (pre-historic) history!
When Creative Computing Magazine, the leading computer magazine of the day, ran this "ad" it surprisingly received dozens of orders.
Payack's high school friend, Steve Sharpe, who was studying design at LSU, then drew up plans for the old fashion pocket watch model. It became a family affair as Steve's brother George, who was a foreman at a Plastic factory in New Jersey then designed the mold to bring the watch to full reality. Disclaimer: No Druid labor was used in the process.
Payack then wrote a companion book, Stonehenge Unraveled, that not only postulated in a humorous way, the history and purpose of Stonehenge but also the workings of the watch itself.
The Stonehenge Watch premiered at The First International Sky Art Conference at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Peter was a visiting artist.
The late esteemed astronomer, R.J.C Atkinson, former Chairman of the Royal Commission on Ancient and Historical Monuments in Wales, renowned as The Authority on Stonehenge archaeology, has called The Stonehenge Watch™ a "Handsome and ingenious time-piece."
And called the limited edition signed copy of the outrageously funny, Stonehenge Unraveled, "a satisfying and scholarly guide to the unique time-piece." Stonehenge Unraveled is now part of the Smithsonian/NASA Astrophysics permanent Database.
According to the British Museum website "Stonehenge is Shrouded in layers of speculation and folklore; this iconic British monument has spurred myths and legends that persist today. In this special exhibition, the British Museum reveals the secrets of Stonehenge, shining a light on its purpose, cultural power and the people that created it.
Following the story of Britain and Europe from 4000 to 1000 BC, you'll learn about the restless and highly connected age of Stonehenge – a period of immense transformation and radical ideas that changed society forever."
"The human story behind the stones reveals itself through a variety of fascinating objects. Among these are stone axes from the North Italian Alps, stunning gold jewelry and astonishing examples of early metalwork including the Nebra Sky Disc – the world's oldest surviving map of the stars. All these objects offer important clues about the beliefs, rituals, and complex worldview of Neolithic people, helping to build a vivid sense of life for Europe's earliest ancestors."
And now one can own a truly once in a (5) millennial "artifact", The Stonehenge Pocket Watch™.
The classic Stonehenge Watch™ is especially crafted to keep the integrity of the original construction of Stonehenge, and thus, when opening the watchcase, one can use the built-to-scale model of Stonehenge as a sundial to tell time, mark the four seasons, predict eclipses, and note the passage of the years. Every astronomical function that was intended by the original builders of Stonehenge can be accomplished with the watch.
Inside, see the built-to-scale replica of the major components of the 5,000 year-old megalithic monument. Align yourself North and you are all set to tell local apparent time just as the builders of Stonehenge did thousands of years ago.
The Stonehenge Watch™ is the answer to the smart watch. Tired of hipsters strutting around with the latest in wearable technology? Well, buck the trend and go back 5,000 years in time to the most organic method of time-telling, a wearable sundial. And while some smart watches are solar powered, The Stonehenge Watch™ is both solar and lunar powered (a proprietary secret.)
This eco-friendly watch is not only perfect for the millennials, but for Cro-Magnons and Neanderthals alike. Can the owner of a smart watch compute an eclipse? Well, probably, but not in the way of our esteemed ancestors, by actually looking at the moon in the sky, aligning your watch, and then howling!
A limited supply of these priceless artifacts are being made available to Stonehenge enthusiasts for only $19.95.
Each buyer will receive, along with the watch, a numbered and autographed copy of "Stonehenge Unraveled" by the author/inventor, Peter Payack. These collectibles will only increase in value as millenniums pass by.
By owning The Stonehenge Watch™, users will quickly learn that Stonehenge is, at once, the oldest and newest way to tell time. Begin a "Great Leap Backward in Time" by snapping open the rugged alloy watchcase and witness the mystery of Stonehenge revealed. Inside, see the exact scale replica of the major components of the 5,000-year-old megalithic monument. Orient the watch North to tell local apparent time just as the builders of Stonehenge did thousands of years ago.
Great Leap Backward in Time
The Stonehenge Watch™ has garnered much international attention and has been featured in Astronomy, at The International Sky Art Conference at MIT, on BBC-TV, in Stuff/UK's 100 Best Gadgets of All-Time issue. It has also been featured in Inc. Magazine, is represented in the classic college textbook, by noted astronomer Jay Pasachoff: Astronomy: From Earth to the Universe (Saunders), and has even been for sale at the Stonehenge site itself.
Catherine Salmons, in The Boston Phoenix has said, "I'm amazed by the cleverness of The Stonehenge Watch, the outrageousness of its humor; it's a three-dimensional Zen conundrum, the ultimate neo-dada gadget."
Ivan Peterson, of Science News Online wrote, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, when comparing The Stonehenge Watch™ to a modern day super accurate atomic clock, "The Stonehenge Watch™ tackles the passage of time in a considerably more contemplative manner."
QUOTES:
YAHOO! NEWS UK:
Gadget of the Day: Stonehenge Watch Is that a megalithic monument in your pocket or are you just pleased to see me?
Lately, we've seen a ton of innovative new watches that change the way you have to read time. Here's our top 10 of the most innovative watches on the market: 10. Piaget Polo Tourbillion. 9.Luxury Erotic Watches. 8. Scope Watch. 7. The Stonehenge Watch™...
ASTRONOMY MAGAZINE:
The great American poet Henry David Thoreau admonished his readers to "simplify, simplify, simplify." If you feel as if you should heed this call, and you have no desire to wind watches or change batteries a traditional solution awaits…The Stonehenge Watch.
