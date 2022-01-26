WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Valentine's Day weekend, the historic Capital Hilton becomes a romantic destination for couples looking to celebrate the holiday with love, laughter, and amazement featuring DC's Master Magician and Mentalist Brian Curry and his friends. With a special Romance Package featuring enhancement options from "Cupid's Menu of Delights," along with love-themed culinary delights offered in the Statler Lounge, couples will be treated to a true getaway in the heart of the nation's capital.
The weekend festivities culminate on Saturday, February 12, with an evening of activities, beginning with "Kiss and Tell" fortune-telling by one of the world's only certified 'Lipsologists.' Additionally, couples may capture their love in art with a portrait by a renowned portrait artist known for her stylized illustrations.
Headlining the evening is Washington DC's very own Master Magician and Mentalist Brian Curry from the Good Liar. Couples can find out why Brian Curry is the highest-rated mind reader in the city as he presents "The Heart of Mind Reading," a gasp-worthy performance that will have couples laughing and cheering in their seats.
The full Valentine's Day Weekend entertainment line-up is available on February 12 and includes:
- 7 p.m. – Renowned portrait artist SamiaLynn Shammas will make use of her stylized illustration skills and create a breathtaking couples portrait. More information can be found at SamiaLynn's website.
- 7 p.m. – Ariana Snodgrass, a local Lipsologist, will spend time with couples learning about their personality traits, energy levels and emotions utilizing lip prints. One of only nine certified Lipsologists in the world, Ariana uses a Kiss Card and will help couples learn more about one another through a simple touch of the lips. More information can be found at Lip Messages' website.
- 8 p.m. – Local Magician and Mentalist Brian Curry heads the night with "The Heart of Mind Reading," where he uses mentalism to astonish his guests through mind tricks and puzzles. Couples will have their hearts thumping and minds racing throughout the evening.
More information on booking tickets for the events can be found here.
Couples Giving Back:
Couples will also be sharing the love by giving back to the community this Valentine's Day weekend as a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to So Others Might Eat. SOME's mission is to fight poverty and homelessness in the D.C. region.
Capital Hilton will be offering a Special Occasions Romance Package from February 1 – March 15, 2022. Rates starting at $164.00 + tax, hotel reservations may be booked here. Package inclusions are:
- Chocolate Lovers Amenity
- $40 restaurant credit for food (alcoholic and gratuity not included)
- Complimentary Conveniences: Early Arrival, Late Check-out, and WiFi
- 2 Complimentary tickets to "The Heart of Mind Reading" Valentine's Show
- Tickets only apply for reservations on February 12, 2022
Additional add on options with "Cupid's Menu of Delights" arranged through the Hotel Concierge at an additional cost:
- VIP dining experience at RARE
- Car Service with Sunny Limo
- In-room Flowers
- Romantic Tours
- Rose Petal Turn-Downs
Available from February 1 through March 15, the hotel's bar, Statler Lounge, will be serving Lovers Libations during happy hour, including "Love On The Brain" with Bacardi Banana Rum, Havana Club Clear Rum, Pineapple Juice, Pomegranate Juice, Lime Juice, and a Havana Club Dark Rum Floater, "My Heart Will Go On" with Malibu Coconut Rum, Amaretto, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Grenadine, and Prosecco and more. Additionally, specially created sweet treats will be on offer for those looking to continue the evening with a little dessert.
For more than 75 years, Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike, and there is much to discover about the history of the iconic hotel. Couples will relish the opportunity to step back in time and immerse themselves into history both at Capital Hilton and in Washington, D.C.
Capital Hilton is located at 100116th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit Capital Hilton or call +1 202-393-1000.
Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for over 75 years. The Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact
Scott Robison, Capital Hilton, 202-639-5741, Scott.Robison@hilton.com
Katharine Zike, Capital Hilton, 860-324-2553, katharine.zike@conradhotels.com
SOURCE Capital Hilton