BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2009, Anomia press has sold over 1 million games and to date, millions of adults, teens, tweens and children have played the company's Anomia branded games over and over again, making incredible memories. To celebrate the 1 million milestone, Andrew Innes, Inventor and Anomia Press owner, is launching a very special website.
"I am super excited to share the new Anomia Press website," said Innes. "As a thank you to our millions of fans, we wanted to create a place for them to participate in fun, monthly contests, receive special offers, and be the first to know about new products."
In the future, the new site will also be home to custom Anomia games, Anomia print and play, lesson plans for educators and more! Visit Anomia Press to see the new look and sign up for Anomia fun and start hearing about all things Anomia!
About Anomia Press
Andrew Innes started Anomia Press in May of 2009. However, a lot happened before that. He came up with an idea for a game at about 12 years old. Mostly, the concept just rattled around in his head for years and years. In Andrew's 30s, he decided to finally try and make a prototype of his idea. Five prototypes and many, many play-testing sessions later (not to mention a full-time job, a wedding, a baby, a move from Brooklyn to Boston, and another baby) ANOMIA, was finally done.
In the spring of 2009, Andrew started Anomia Press and set out to raise enough money to pay for the first printing of ANOMIA. He used Facebook, Twitter, email, and the website to appeal to the hundreds of people who had attended play-test sessions over the years. He asked everyone to pre-purchase copies of Anomia to help subsidize the first printing. (Sound like a familiar approach? Kickstarter.com launched right around the same time.) By the end of July 2009, he had pre-sold over 500 copies of ANOMIA and had succeeded in raising enough money to go into production. The games arrived in mid-November and he shipped out all 500+ copies just in time for the Thanksgiving holidays. The momentum continued and by the end of 2010, ANOMIA had sold over 25,000 copies, won major toy industry awards, and had been picked up by hundreds of stores across the United States, Canada, and Australia. In December 2010 Andrew's wife, Jody Burr, came on board to help out with both marketing and design, not to mention Quickbooks. And yes, they have subjected their kids (and their friends) to tons of play-testing sessions, truly making this a family business. To date, over 1 million Anomia games have been sold and the company now markets a whole line of games - Anomia Party, Anomia (original), Anomia X, Anomia Kids and Duple.
Andrew's family is thankful for all the support, feedback, and enthusiasm they've enjoyed along the way. Thanks to everyone who has played a role in the continuing success of Anomia!
