MONROE, Conn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the rise of the internet and online shopping in the 1990s, architects and designers knew that selling stock house plans through mail order catalogs—the usual method for the last century—would soon fall out of favor. That's why 10 of the leading residential architects and designers from across the United States joined together in 2001 with a shared desire to provide superior blueprints and created an online source for house plans that set new standards in the stock house plan industry, TheHouseDesigners.com.
They required that house plans meet the standards of the International Residential Code (IRC) and include structural detailing that builders need to build safe homes. Over the years, the founders have welcomed other highly respected architects and designers from around the country and Canada who also meet these strict requirements. In the beginning of the century, this new online format proved particularly advantageous to consumers and builders as they had more house plans at their fingertips than any magazine could offer. Over the last 20 years, customers have built tens of thousands of homes across the United States and around the world using house plans purchased from The House Designers.
Now representing 40 esteemed and award-winning architects and designers specializing in all styles, The House Designers continues to be a company that focuses on quality, not quantity. Home designs in every style from farmhouse, to Craftsman, to ultra-modern ranging in size from small and affordable to large and luxurious are available on the site. Plans are conveniently organized into a variety of collections to make the search process easier and include floor plans with great kitchens, in-law suites, open-concept living, split bedrooms, expansive outdoor living areas, detached garage plans, multi-family designs, and more.
"We're here to help each and every customer find their ideal plan," said Tammy Crosby, CEO of The House Designers. "Our experienced team of Home Plan Advisors is trained to help families and builders find floor plans that meet their needs and budget requirements, no matter where they plan to build. We also offer modification services for customers who wish to make changes to any of our house plans."
This commitment to customer service, unmatched plan standards, easy in-house modifications, and a best price guarantee have made The House Designers one of the most respected house plan providers in the industry.
To celebrate their 20th anniversary, The House Designers will be sharing all-time top selling house plans with e-pub subscribers and on YouTube. They have also produced a special 3D walk-through presentation of their best-selling plan, L'Attesa di Vita (THD-1895). Visit The House Designers' home page on Wednesday, May 26th to see a new and reimagined version of L'Attesa that has remained relevant right into 2021!
To discover the perfect blueprints for your new home and take advantage of the special 20% off anniversary promotion, visit TheHouseDesigners.com and use promo code: 20YEARS
Established in 2001, The House Designers is a leading online house plan provider that represents the most celebrated residential architectural firms in the United States and Canada. By offering thousands of ready-to-build blueprints in more than 60 stylistic and specialty collections, they offer designs for all needs, locations, and budgets. Builders and consumers from every state in the US and in many countries around the globe have built beautiful homes using The House Designers' IRC-compliant house plans.
