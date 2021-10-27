BRUNSWICK, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Brunswick, Brunswick Main Street and the Greater Brunswick Area Chamber of Commerce (GBACC) are pleased to announce that October 25-29, 2021 will be proclaimed Celebrating Business in Brunswick Week. This event is held in recognition of Maryland's Economic Development Week and Frederick County's Business Appreciation Week also occurring October 25-29.
Celebrating Business in Brunswick week will feature activities that recognize and promote businesses in Brunswick. Participating business owners will receive free local marketing exposure via social media and sponsor websites. Also, loyal customers will have an opportunity to show their appreciation for their favorite business in Brunswick by posting a selfie making a purchase using #celebratingbusinessinbrunswick. All participating customers will be entered into a drawing for a $10 gift card at their favorite business. The business with the most social media posts will be crowned the Best of Brunswick and receive a unique gift box, not to mention invaluable bragging rights.
The City of Brunswick, Brunswick Main Street, and GBACC are also launching an ongoing Be KIND campaign. The idea of the campaign came about after hearing more and more stories of irate customers taking out their frustrations on front-line workers. Throughout Brunswick, as it is nationally, our businesses are experiencing staffing shortages. Of course, this can impact customer service. We wanted to find a way to recognize those front-line workers who are showing up every day to work in demanding circumstances. Brunswick businesses pride themselves on great customer service and need community support to see them through yet another challenge as a result of the pandemic. Posters were designed with the message to "Be Kind, Be Patient, Be the Best of Brunswick" to be displayed in business windows and buttons will be available for employees to wear.
Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown suggested that Brunswick develop its own program to recognize local businesses, saying, "After all our businesses have been through, in the past 18 months, it is especially important that we let them know how much we appreciate their service to our community." The newly hired City of Brunswick Economic Development Coordinator, Julie Martorana took on the challenge and partnered with Brunswick Main Street Manager, Carmen Hilton and GBACC President, Sheila Gray to develop the week's activities.
Media Contact
David Dun, City Administrator, City of Brunswick, 301-834-7500, CityHall@BrunswickMD.gov
SOURCE City of Brunswick