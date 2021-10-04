BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in year 23, The Women's Image Awards celebrate male and female media artists who create dimensional female media images, which also advance positive public opinion about the value of women and girls.
The Women's Image Awards ceremony is Thursday, October 14th at the Saban Theater, Beverly Hills. In addition to presenting 18 awards in its nominated film and television categories, this year The WIN Awards will also present Helen Shaver its Living Legend Tribute and JoJo Siwa its first Rising Musical Star honor.
WHAT: The Women's Image Awards 23
WHERE: The Saban Theater, Beverly Hills, California
WHEN: Thursday October 14, 2021 RED CARPET 6:30PM / Ceremony 8PM
About JoJo Siwa - Rising Musical Star Honoree
Women's Image Network will present its first Rising Musical Star Tribute to JoJo Siwa, a global superstar, singer, television and film star, bestselling author, and social media sensation. Siwa has over 60.5 million followers on social media and over 3.6 billion views on YouTube. In 2020, Siwa was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People.
Siwa currently stars in ABC's competition series "Dancing with the Stars," where she made history as the first contestant to dance with a same sex partner. Siwa also stars in "The J Team," a new live-action musical on Paramount+. Next, she serves as creative director and executive producer of the upcoming series "Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution" on Peacock. Siwa performed her first-ever tour, "D.R.E.A.M. The Tour" in 2019 with 96 shows, selling out arenas and becoming the youngest artist ever to headline and sell out the O2 Arena. This wildly successful concert tour continues in 2022.
About Helen Shaver - Living Legend Honoree
A Canada's Walk of Fame inductee, Helen Shaver is an award-winning film and television actress and film director. Shaver was the seventh woman to join the Director's Guild of America, a union where woman today still represent just 18 percent of its membership.
When in 1978 Shaver won the Canadian Film Award as Best Lead Actress In Praise of Older Women she began to collaborate with the best directors of the day. Sam Peckinpah next cast Shaver to lead his final film, The Osterman Weekend. Next Shaver won the Bronze Leopard Award at the Locarno International Film Festival for her starring in Desert Hearts helmed by Donna Deitch, her first female director encounter. During this shoot, Shaver met and married the film's key grip, Steve Smith, with whom she created their son, Mackenzie.
Next, director Martin Scorsese cast Shaver as Paul Newman's love interest in his Oscar-winning role in The Color of Money. During the 1980s and '90s, Shaver continued to steadily act in notable series like Hill Street Blues, T. J. Hooker, Rest in Peace, Mrs. Columbo and WIOU. Her performance in Poltergeist: The Legacy earned her a Saturn Award nomination and in 2000, she won the Genie Award for We All Fall Down. But though she was a steadily working actress, Shaver was learning how to direct. When she started began to win awards for her newfound passion she moved behind the camera. Her directing credits include Maid, Vikings, Lovecraft Country, Snow Piercer, The Outer Limits, Judging Amy, Joan of Arcadia, Medium, The OC, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The L Word, Jericho, Journeyman, Private Practice, The Unit, Crusoe, Orphan Black Vikings, 13 Reasons Why, and Westworld.
In 1999, Shaver directed the Emmy winning television movie Summer's End, which also earned her a directorial Emmy nomination and in 2003 she won a Gemini award for Best Direction in the drama series Just Cause. After directing hundreds of hours of television, in 2020 Shaver premiered her first theatrical feature Happy Place at the Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival, and the Vancouver International Film Festival.
The Women's Image Awards film and television nominees are:
OUTSTANDING Feature Film
Black Widow
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Dig
Respect
OUTSTANDING Actress Feature Film
Jennifer Hudson Respect
Carey Mulligan The Dig
Scarlett Johansson Black Widow
Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye
OUTSTANDING Film Directed by a Woman
Regina King One Night In Miami
Julia Hart I'm Your Woman
Freida Lee Mock Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words
Cecilia Peck Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult
Elisabeth Röhm Girl in the Basement
OUTSTANDING Made For Television Movie / Limited Series
Genius: Aretha
Mrs. America
A Teacher
The Girlfriend Experience
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
OUTSTANDING Actress Made For Television Movie / Limited Series
Danielle Brooks Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cate Blanchett Mrs. America "Phyllis"
Rachel Brosnahan I'm Your Woman
Cynthia Erivo Genius: Aretha
Julia Goldani Telles The Girlfriend Experience "Mirrors"
Jessie Buckley Fargo "The Land of Taking and Killing"
OUTSTANDING Documentary Film
Time
Mary J. Blige's My Life
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult
Confronting A Serial Killer "Getting Away With Murders"
144
OUTSTANDING Show Directed by a Woman
Janicza Bravo Mrs. America "Houston"
Rebecca Gatward The Spanish Princess "Peace"
Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre Mrs. America "Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc"
Mandy Moore Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Double Date"
Anja Marquardt The Girlfriend Experience "Integration"
OUTSTANDING Drama Series
Pose "Butterfly / Cocoon"
The Wilds "Day One"
The Spanish Princess "Peace"
Good Trouble "She's Back"
Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"
OUTSTANDING Actress Drama Series
Brandee Evans P-Valley "Belly"
Rebecca Breeds Clarice "The Silence is Over"
Chiara Aurelia Cruel Summer "Happy Birthday, Jeanette Turner"
Sonequa Martin-Green Star Trek: Discovery
Jennifer Beals The L Word: Generation Q "Lapse in Judgment"
OUTSTANDING Comedy Series
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
The Bold Type
Run the World
Home Economics
Blindspotting
OUTSTANDING Actress Comedy Series
Sasheer Zamata Home Economics "Pilot"
Bresha Webb Run the World "Phenomenal Women"
Jane Levy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Double Date"
Jasmine Cephas Jones Blindspotting "Pilot"
Meghann Fahy The Bold Type "Lost"
OUTSTANDING Show Produced by a Woman
Dahvi Waller, Stacey Sher, Cate Blanchett, Anna Boden, Coco Francini Mrs. America
Yvette Lee Bowser Run the World "Phenomenal Women"
Courtney A. Kemp Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"
Katori Hall P-Valley "Murda Night"
Suzan-Lori Parks Genius: Aretha
OUTSTANDING Film Produced by a Woman
Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane, Gigi Pritzker The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Cecilia Peck, Inbal B. Lessner, India Oxenberg Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult
OUTSTANDING Film OR Show Written by a Woman
Anja Marquardt The Girlfriend Experience "Integration"
Sharon Hoffman Mrs. America "Jill"
Samantha McIntyre Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Mystery"
Leigh Davenport Run the World "Phenomenal Women"
Courtney A. Kemp Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"
OUTSTANDING Reality Series
Impact with Gal Gadot "Ice Breakers"
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet "Don't Be Mean, Wolverine"
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller "Guns"
Crikey! It's a Baby
OUTSTANDING Actress Reality Series
Dr. Michelle Oakley Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet "Don't Be Mean, Wolverine"
Bindi Irwin Crikey It's A Baby
Dr. Sandra Lee Dr. Pimple Popper "Season's Squeezings"
OUTSTANDING Animated Program
Santiago of the Seas "The Legend of Capitán Calavera"
It's Pony "Cat Alley/ Saving Horse"
OUTSTANDING Actress Animated Program
Alyssa Cheatham Santiago of the Seas "Princess and the Pirate Puppy / Caracol Cove"
Tawny Newsome Star Trek: Lower Decks
Jessica DiCicco It's Pony "Cat Alley / Saving Horse"
Dawnn Lewis Star Trek: Lower Decks
About The Women's Image Awards Show Theme
To advance the value of women and girls, since its 1993 founding Women's Image Network, (WIN), has produced The Women's Image Awards to celebrate artists whose work depicts dimensional female media images.
SHOW THEME: Standing On Her Shoulders Employs Appreciation to Advance Gender Parity
Who is your most important female inspiration? The Women's Image Awards show connects participants to our audiences and creates a lasting community in a two-hour window. To promote appreciation our 'Standing On Her Shoulders' theme provides honorees, nominees, performers and presenters an opportunity to pay homage to one of their most influential female predecessors.
