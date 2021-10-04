BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in year 23, The Women's Image Awards celebrate male and female media artists who create dimensional female media images, which also advance positive public opinion about the value of women and girls.

The Women's Image Awards ceremony is Thursday, October 14th at the Saban Theater, Beverly Hills. In addition to presenting 18 awards in its nominated film and television categories, this year The WIN Awards will also present Helen Shaver its Living Legend Tribute and JoJo Siwa its first Rising Musical Star honor.

WHAT:         The Women's Image Awards 23

WHERE:        The Saban Theater, Beverly Hills, California

WHEN:         Thursday October 14, 2021 RED CARPET 6:30PM / Ceremony 8PM

About JoJo Siwa - Rising Musical Star Honoree

Women's Image Network will present its first Rising Musical Star Tribute to JoJo Siwa, a global superstar, singer, television and film star, bestselling author, and social media sensation. Siwa has over 60.5 million followers on social media and over 3.6 billion views on YouTube. In 2020, Siwa was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

Siwa currently stars in ABC's competition series "Dancing with the Stars," where she made history as the first contestant to dance with a same sex partner. Siwa also stars in "The J Team," a new live-action musical on Paramount+. Next, she serves as creative director and executive producer of the upcoming series "Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution" on Peacock. Siwa performed her first-ever tour, "D.R.E.A.M. The Tour" in 2019 with 96 shows, selling out arenas and becoming the youngest artist ever to headline and sell out the O2 Arena. This wildly successful concert tour continues in 2022.

About Helen Shaver - Living Legend Honoree

A Canada's Walk of Fame inductee, Helen Shaver is an award-winning film and television actress and film director. Shaver was the seventh woman to join the Director's Guild of America, a union where woman today still represent just 18 percent of its membership.

When in 1978 Shaver won the Canadian Film Award as Best Lead Actress In Praise of Older Women she began to collaborate with the best directors of the day. Sam Peckinpah next cast Shaver to lead his final film, The Osterman Weekend. Next Shaver won the Bronze Leopard Award at the Locarno International Film Festival for her starring in Desert Hearts helmed by Donna Deitch, her first female director encounter. During this shoot, Shaver met and married the film's key grip, Steve Smith, with whom she created their son, Mackenzie.

Next, director Martin Scorsese cast Shaver as Paul Newman's love interest in his Oscar-winning role in The Color of Money. During the 1980s and '90s, Shaver continued to steadily act in notable series like Hill Street Blues, T. J. Hooker, Rest in Peace, Mrs. Columbo and WIOU. Her performance in Poltergeist: The Legacy earned her a Saturn Award nomination and in 2000, she won the Genie Award for We All Fall Down. But though she was a steadily working actress, Shaver was learning how to direct. When she started began to win awards for her newfound passion she moved behind the camera. Her directing credits include Maid, Vikings, Lovecraft Country, Snow Piercer, The Outer Limits, Judging Amy, Joan of Arcadia, Medium, The OC, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The L Word, Jericho, Journeyman, Private Practice, The Unit, Crusoe, Orphan Black Vikings, 13 Reasons Why, and Westworld.

In 1999, Shaver directed the Emmy winning television movie Summer's End, which also earned her a directorial Emmy nomination and in 2003 she won a Gemini award for Best Direction in the drama series Just Cause. After directing hundreds of hours of television, in 2020 Shaver premiered her first theatrical feature Happy Place at the Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival, and the Vancouver International Film Festival.

The Women's Image Awards film and television nominees are:

OUTSTANDING Feature Film

Black Widow                                                                                                                                

The Eyes of Tammy Faye                                                                                                        

The Dig                                                                                                                                

Respect

OUTSTANDING Actress Feature Film

Jennifer Hudson Respect                                                                                                    

Carey Mulligan The Dig                                                                                                    

Scarlett Johansson Black Widow                                                                                    

Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

OUTSTANDING Film Directed by a Woman

Regina King One Night In Miami

Julia Hart I'm Your Woman                                                                                                    

Freida Lee Mock Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words                                                

Cecilia Peck Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult                                                            

Elisabeth Röhm Girl in the Basement

OUTSTANDING Made For Television Movie / Limited Series

Genius: Aretha

Mrs. America                                                                                                                                    

A Teacher                                                                                                                                    

The Girlfriend Experience                                                                                                                

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

OUTSTANDING Actress Made For Television Movie / Limited Series

Danielle Brooks Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia                                                            

Cate Blanchett Mrs. America "Phyllis"                                                                                            

Rachel Brosnahan I'm Your Woman                                                                                    

Cynthia Erivo Genius: Aretha

Julia Goldani Telles The Girlfriend Experience "Mirrors"                                                            

Jessie Buckley Fargo "The Land of Taking and Killing"                                            

OUTSTANDING Documentary Film

Time                                                                                                                                            

Mary J. Blige's My Life                                                                                                                                            

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult                                                                                

Confronting A Serial Killer "Getting Away With Murders"                                                        

144

OUTSTANDING Show Directed by a Woman

Janicza Bravo Mrs. America "Houston"                                                                                    

Rebecca Gatward The Spanish Princess "Peace"

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre Mrs. America "Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc"

Mandy Moore Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Double Date"

Anja Marquardt The Girlfriend Experience "Integration"

OUTSTANDING Drama Series

Pose "Butterfly / Cocoon"                                                                                                        

The Wilds "Day One"                                                                                                                

The Spanish Princess "Peace"                                                                                                

Good Trouble "She's Back"                                                                                                    

Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"

OUTSTANDING Actress Drama Series

Brandee Evans P-Valley "Belly"                                                                                                    

Rebecca Breeds Clarice "The Silence is Over"                                                                            

Chiara Aurelia Cruel Summer "Happy Birthday, Jeanette Turner"                                                

Sonequa Martin-Green Star Trek: Discovery                                                                            

Jennifer Beals The L Word: Generation Q "Lapse in Judgment"

OUTSTANDING Comedy Series

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

The Bold Type

Run the World

Home Economics                                                                                                                        

Blindspotting

OUTSTANDING Actress Comedy Series

Sasheer Zamata Home Economics "Pilot"

Bresha Webb Run the World "Phenomenal Women"

Jane Levy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Double Date"                            

Jasmine Cephas Jones Blindspotting "Pilot"

Meghann Fahy The Bold Type "Lost"

OUTSTANDING Show Produced by a Woman

Dahvi Waller, Stacey Sher, Cate Blanchett, Anna Boden, Coco Francini Mrs. America                                                                                                                                    

Yvette Lee Bowser Run the World "Phenomenal Women"                                                    

Courtney A. Kemp Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"                                                                                     

Katori Hall P-Valley "Murda Night"

Suzan-Lori Parks Genius: Aretha                                                                                

OUTSTANDING Film Produced by a Woman

Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane, Gigi Pritzker The Eyes of Tammy Faye     

Cecilia Peck, Inbal B. Lessner, India Oxenberg Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

OUTSTANDING Film OR Show Written by a Woman

Anja Marquardt The Girlfriend Experience "Integration"

Sharon Hoffman Mrs. America "Jill"

Samantha McIntyre Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist "Zoey's Extraordinary Mystery"

Leigh Davenport Run the World "Phenomenal Women"

Courtney A. Kemp Power Book II: Ghost "The Stranger"

OUTSTANDING Reality Series

Impact with Gal Gadot "Ice Breakers"                                                                                    

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet "Don't Be Mean, Wolverine"                                                    

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller "Guns"                                                                                                                

Crikey! It's a Baby

OUTSTANDING Actress Reality Series

Dr. Michelle Oakley Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet "Don't Be Mean, Wolverine"                                

Bindi Irwin Crikey It's A Baby                                                                                                                    

Dr. Sandra Lee Dr. Pimple Popper "Season's Squeezings"

OUTSTANDING Animated Program

Santiago of the Seas "The Legend of Capitán Calavera"                                                            

It's Pony "Cat Alley/ Saving Horse"

OUTSTANDING Actress Animated Program

Alyssa Cheatham Santiago of the Seas "Princess and the Pirate Puppy / Caracol Cove"

Tawny Newsome Star Trek: Lower Decks                                                                            

Jessica DiCicco It's Pony "Cat Alley / Saving Horse"                                                            

Dawnn Lewis Star Trek: Lower Decks

About The Women's Image Awards Show Theme

To advance the value of women and girls, since its 1993 founding Women's Image Network, (WIN), has produced The Women's Image Awards to celebrate artists whose work depicts dimensional female media images.

SHOW THEME: Standing On Her Shoulders Employs Appreciation to Advance Gender Parity

Who is your most important female inspiration? The Women's Image Awards show connects participants to our audiences and creates a lasting community in a two-hour window. To promote appreciation our 'Standing On Her Shoulders' theme provides honorees, nominees, performers and presenters an opportunity to pay homage to one of their most influential female predecessors.

