The cannabis community’s most beloved and beleaguered outlaw, Ed “NJWeedman” Forchion, is celebrating this Fourth of July weekend with his biggest bong bang ever. His new marijuana themed lounge, The Joint of Miami, located in Miami’s trendy Wynwood Art District, officially opens its doors during Independence Day Weekend with three days of smoke infused festivities. For more information about the Grand Opening Fourth of July Weekend festivities, head over to https://thejointofmiami.com/.