LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laughter is healing, and during the Covid-19 public health crisis a renowned group of celebrity comedians, including Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan, Ken Jeong, Adam Sandler and many equally famous and talented comedians will be performing live, April 4, 2020 at 4 p.m. PST, via livestream to lift the nation's spirits as well as to raise money for an emergency relief fund.
All participating performers agree, the nation needs an evening of laughter and the goals of Comedy Gives Back LAUGH AID are to both entertain the world as we sequester in our homes, while also supporting the standup comedian community that lives and breathes with a live audience but has been sidelined with venues closed this Spring.
Viewing is donation based and all profits will be donated to Comedy Gives Back's LAUGH AID Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund. LAUGH AID is produced in partnership with Laugh Lounge, Comedy Central, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy, and Earwolf. The relief fund is now open, grants are being distributed and taking submissions for grants: https://www.comedygivesback.com/covid-19-grant.
Additional celebrity comedians performing live include, Dave Attell, Joel Kim Booster, Bill Burr, Dane Cook, Ken Jeong, Anthony Jeselnik, Jessica Kirson, Bert Kreischer, Howie Mandel, Marc Maron, Big Jay Oakerson, Patton Oswalt, Tom Papa, Ray Romano, Jeff Ross, Iliza Shlesinger, The Sklar Brothers, Bob Saget, Amanda Seales, Dan Soder, David Spade, Taylor Tomlinson, Gina Yashere and others. See www.comedygivesback.com for the lineup (subject to change).
In difficult times like these, many of us (including medical science) find laughter is the best medicine. While bringing a few hours of much needed relief to a distressed nation, Comedy Gives Back aims to support its peers that may find themselves in less than comical situations.
What: A live comedy streaming event showcasing comedians in their quarantine states.
When: Saturday, April 4, 4 p.m. (PST) / 7 p.m. (EST)
Where: Laugh Lounge app, AXS TV, LiveXLive, Twitch, Twitter, Stirr, Comedy Central's YouTube channel, and Facebook will simultaneously stream the curated contentAudio version will be available via Spotify and SiriusXM post live stream. Promoted by influencer Jay Shetty and his ICON network.
Laugh Lounge is an online comedy club streaming more than 150 stand-up broadcasts a year from legendary comics and clubs across the world. For a free trial and best viewing experience, download the Laugh Lounge app: https://laughlounge.onelink.me/NumK/9550ff79
AXS TV is facilitating the technical execution and will be simulstreaming the show on its network and social platforms. Production support provided by Suite Spot, All Mobile Digital Media and music provided by Sonixphere.
Hashtags: #COMEDYGIVESBACK #LAUGHAID2020 #COMEDIANRELIEFFUND
#ALONETOGETHER @comedygivesback
How: Donations can be made via: bit.ly/laughaid
Media Contact: Margot Black/ Black Ink PR
(323) 376-6787
237169@email4pr.com