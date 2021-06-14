POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back To Disco Days Studio 54 & Gloria Gaynor
"Studio 54's Ian Schrager Lists NYC Apartment"
Studio 54 was the happening place to be in the late 1970s: the disco capital of the world. The world's biggest stars from Jackie Kennedy Onassis to Mick Jagger were patrons. Former Studio 54 co-owner and longtime real-estate developer, Ian Schrager, has listed his New York City West Village apartment for $9.95 million. With big views of the Hudson River and city skyline, the Richard Meyer-designed building has been a longtime hot spot for celebrity residents, including Nicole Kidman and Calvin Klein.
New York City partiers were the envy of their friends if they could get into Studio 54. A former opera house and CBS television studio, Studio 54 was the most famous of the "Saturday Night Fever" type disco clubs and where the rotating glitter-disco ball got its start. Notorious for its capricious admission standards, Schrager's business partner, Steve Rubell, stationed himself at the club's entrance to turn away all those who didn't meet his standards. The magic password to get in wasn't an actual password, but depended on whether or not you were a celebrity or stand-out stylish that would make heads turn and up the club's stock in media photos. It was the place everyone wanted to see and be seen. But with the IRS, State Liquor Authority, DEA and time in prison hanging over their heads, Schrager and Rubell closed the business in 1980 and then sold it in 1981. Reopened by new owners, Studio 54 closed for good in 1986. During its heyday, in addition to Jackie and Mick, the club attracted celebrities such as Elizabeth Taylor, John Belushi, David Bowie, Richard Gere, Truman Capote, and wannabe celebrities who would come in droves.
Studio 54 was the brainchild of good-friends Schrager and Rubell whose timing and location, along with their vision, was a recipe for success. All was going well until Rubell boasted that they were making more money than the Mafia - a red flag to the IRS. The party came to an end when IRS investigators discovered that $2 million seemed to be missing from the club's receipts. They each received prison sentences of three and a half years and a $20,000 fine. In 2017, Schrager received a presidential pardon from President Obama.
After getting out of prison, Schrager went on to become a highly successful New York developer and hotelier. He is now selling his West Village condo with views of the Hudson River and city skyline through its 10-foot-high walls of glass. The 3,700-square-foot apartment is spread across an entire floor with three bedrooms and five baths. Its highlight is the great room with glass walls that curve to the home's den, all with spectacular views that flood the rooms with light. The kitchen is open to the great room with its balcony, and a generous master suite has a large walk-in closet/dressing room and master bath. West Village is well known for its 19th-century townhouses and curved streets which draw artists and writers. Schrager's building is only a few disco dance steps away from a popular river walk.
Located in one of New York City's most charming locations, the listing agents are Douglas Elliman's Madeline Hult Elghanayan and Dennis Mangone.
"Disco-Queen Gloria "I Will Survive" Gaynor's New Jersey Mansion"
The New Jersey mansion of 1970's disco-queen Gloria Gaynor is for sale at $1.249 million. Multi-talented Gloria, one of the most popular singers during the disco years with songs such as "I Will Survive" and "Never Can Say Goodby," did much of the interior design of the 8,000-square-foot home.
While the 1970s were troubled years for the United States as the country dealt with Vietnam, Watergate, gas shortages, double-digit inflation and serial killers, the music was upbeat and lively. It was the age of disco music: in your face, sung with passion and reverberating with a throbbing beat, exciting and even primal. "Saturday Night Fever" was at the movies and on the radio, high fashion was in style, and cocaine replaced marijuana as the party drug. Elvis was out and disco dancing was in, the clubs filled with light from the floors to the ceilings as the mirrored disco balls spun while the floor lights flashed to the beat of the music. The most popular disco stars were Donna Summer, the Bee Gees and Gloria Gaynor. It was Gloria who seemed to capture the essence and range of the genre more than anyone else. Today, when trying to display the range of their voices to the judges on "American Idol" or "Britain's Got Talent," contestants choose Gloria's songs time and time again.
Gloria is still singing, even winning a second Grammy award in 2020 and recently put her home on the market. Located in a New Jersey suburb of New York, Gloria customized much of the home herself choosing contemporary design throughout the five-bedroom, 8,000-square-foot estate. Special features include a movie theater and a pool enclosed by a glass atrium, glass block windows, architectural ceilings, marble fireplace and floors, an executive office, park-like backyard with a large deck and gazebo, big shade trees, and a party-room basement. Perfectly suited for one of the '70's greatest divas, each bedroom comes complete with a large, walk-in closet. Just beyond the woods in the back of the property is the Warrenbrook Golf Course.
Gaynor told The New York Times that she's hosted many dinners, parties and backyard gatherings over the years. "I used to have a Fourth of July party, then changed it to a Christmas party, then a birthday party," she said. "Outside I built a stage in front of the pool and people danced. Inside people watched football on TV or were shooting pool and listening to the jukebox." Just like in the 1970s, Gloria is still in charge of the fun.
The listing agent for Grammy-winner Gloria Gaynor's home is Lisa Poggi of Douglas Elliman.
For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
