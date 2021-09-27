POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Matt Damon Sells Quick After $3 Million Price Cut"
Bidding farewell to Los Angeles, Matt Damon listed his Zen-inspired Pacific Palisades mansion for sale in January for $21 million. With no takers, Matt recently reduced the price to $17.9 million, and it sold in a couple weeks. The final sale price has not been disclosed.
Situated on the same premier street his buddy, Ben Affleck, still calls home, Damon's 13,508-square-foot residence boasts seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and nearly three-quarters of an acre of lushly landscaped grounds with mature trees, a koi pond, a children's play area and a resort-style pool and spa. Master-architect Grant Kirkpatrick of KAA Design used warm woods, natural stone and lots of glass while including artful details throughout the spacious mansion. The home's focal point is its central atrium with 35-foot, vaulted-mahogany ceilings that let in tons of natural light. Open floor plans and disappearing glass walls connect the sprawling living and entertaining areas. A chef's kitchen features custom-mahogany cabinetry, Bluestone countertops, and top-of-the-line, stainless-steel appliances by Viking, Miele and Wolf. The master suite includes huge dual walk-in closets, a spa-style bath with a massage room and opens onto its own private terrace with palm tree and garden views. A game room, bar, office, gym, media room, staff quarters and wine storage and tasting room complete the gated estate.
Located on the Pacific Coast between Santa Monica and Malibu, Pacific Palisades has become one of Los Angeles' most sought-after neighborhoods for Hollywood's power players. Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Goodman, Steven Spielberg, Kate Hudson and Diane Keaton are just a few of Matt's former neighbors. Private and serene, the Damon estate is moments away from the Getty Villa and Will Rogers State Beach and convenient to the world-class shopping, dining and entertainment available in Palisades Village, Brentwood, Santa Monica and The Riviera Country Club.
One of Hollywood's most bankable stars and among the highest-grossing actors of all time, Damon's films are responsible for almost $4 billion in box office receipts. Together with his writing partner and life-long friend, Ben Affleck, Damon won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay for "Good Will Hunting." As an actor, he took home a Golden Globe for his starring role in "The Martian." His most recent project is the upcoming "The Last Duel," which was filmed in France and Ireland during the pandemic. Damon found himself locked down for three months with director Ridley Scott and the rest of the film's cast and crew in the small Irish town of Dalkey, about 45 minutes away from Dublin. The actor loved it so much that he reportedly considered moving to Ireland. Instead, Damon and his family have taken up residence in their $16.75 million Brooklyn Heights penthouse, at its time of sale the most expensive piece of residential real estate ever sold in Brooklyn.
The listing was held by Eric Haskell of The Agency in Beverly Hills.
"Gloria Vanderbilt's Apartment Is Colorful - Just Like She Was"
Gloria Vanderbilt's Manhattan apartment was just as colorful and fashion-forward as the lady herself. Gloria, who died in 2019 at the age of 95, was a socialite known around the world, great-great-granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt, and the mother of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. She was also an artist and clothing designer who made her own fortune when she first put her name on a pair of designer jeans. What followed was a career that made denim-fashion history. Her charming Beekman Place apartment was listed for sale in July at $1.12 million. The apartment is now in contract and, according to the listing agent, received many offers substantially over the asking price. The sale has not yet closed, nor has the final sale amount been revealed.
Built in 1931 and designed by George F. Pelham, Gloria's home is in a 10-story, 38-unit, full-service building located in one of Manhattan's most exclusive neighborhoods. The pre-war building retains many of its original details, including the canopied front entrance. It has a 24-hour doorman, new fitness center, and access to the River Walk just across the street. In addition to strolls along the River Walk, the building is close to restaurants, shops and other activities.
Vanderbilt's apartment has three bedrooms, three baths, an eat-in kitchen, a library and a cozy fireplace. Gloria turned it into a magical setting with her unique flair for art and design. Under her ownership, it came alive with color and whimsy, making a visit there a true experience for her many friends. An additional two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor, which Gloria used as her studio, will be for sale soon, though a price has not yet been determined.
The poster family for America's 1%, the Vanderbilts lived lavishly from wealth accumulated from the railroad business during the Gilded Age. A Dutch family led by Cornelius "Commodore" Vanderbilt, he started the massive fortune by borrowing $100 to begin ferrying passengers from Long Island to Manhattan. Cornelius eventually went into railroads and created wealth of historical proportions. Married four times, Gloria was a pioneer in a new family work ethic which was handed down to her son, Anderson, who talks about her often in his television appearances. Much admired, Gloria died in 2019 at the age of 95.
Celebrities have long been drawn to Beekman Place, including Lillian Gish, Joan Crawford, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Blass, Aristotle Onassis and Tom Jones. Part of both U.S. and music history, in 1776, Nathan Hale was convicted by the British and hanged as a spy a few blocks from today's Beekman Place. In his song, "Close to the Borderline," Billy Joel references Beekman Place as a neighborhood of millionaires.
Ileen G. Schoenfeld and Aracely Moran of Brown Harris Stevens, Manhattan office on Broadway held the listing.
