Nicole Sullivan is one of Hollywood's most ubiquitous stars, best known for her acting roles in the TV hit shows "Black-ish," "MADtv," and "The King of Queens." Her charming, cottage-style home in L.A.'s Laurel Canyon is a colorful example of her keen eye and romantic take on the type of environment that shows her true personality. She has recently put her home on the market, priced at $1.45 million.
Built in 1912 and sympathetically updated for the current century, Nicole's home is the perfect escape after a long day's work in the studios. Hidden away up a long 100-yard drive, the cheerful, coral-colored cottage is nestled on almost an acre of thickly landscaped land surrounded by trees and a picket fence lined with bamboo and succulent gardens. The 1,678-square-foot home has two bedrooms and two baths surrounded by windows that bring in lots of light, beautiful outdoor views and an outdoor entertainment space.
For entertaining or family get-togethers, the outdoor patios are set up as a dining area closer to the kitchen French doors and a few steps away, an adjoining outdoor living room with a large brick fireplace. All is surrounded by stone walls with foliage draping over the top and mature trees casting shadows, looking quite magical under nighttime lighting. Nicole's hot tub is also a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
Laurel Canyon has been drawing celebrity residents since the early days of Hollywood. From silent film stars to talk show hosts such as Bill Maher, to rock-star musicians, former California Governor Jerry Brown, and now to a flood of up-and-coming stars; the higher up the canyon, the more spectacular the views.
