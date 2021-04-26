POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Beverly Hills Mansions"
After settling in their new Beverly Hills home last summer, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have not yet sold their other Beverly Hills home - the one they bought from Rihanna in 2016. It is the contemporary-style home where they lived when their two children were born, the home often seen on Chrissy's social media posts. With one too many homes and one of Hollywood's busiest schedules, the superstar couple has reduced the price from $23.95 million to $17.95 million.
After John and Chrissy purchased Rihanna's 90210 home, they spent considerable time and money on creating their own unique style. An important change was in turning the color scheme from cool to warm tones and decorating the kitchen in a way that would make a good set for Chrissy's cooking shows. Good at almost everything they do, the home lives up to the Legend-Teigen star quality.
Built in 1966 and decorated to the highest contemporary standards, the 8,520-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and eight baths. Drama begins at the entry with its 33-foot ceiling, a curving stairwell leading to a second-floor catwalk, and a peek at the family room where John kept his grand piano. Next, a large sunken living room with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall and views over the canyon. There is Chrissy's kitchen that was the ideal venue for a chef-author to test and film the creation of sumptuous recipes. The master suite has a brass-and-concrete fireplace, a balcony with far-reaching views, his-and-her dressing rooms, walk-in closets that are more like fashion showrooms, plus an Italian-inspired "Glam Room." All seven bedrooms are ensuite and have balconies. Also included is a gym and a comfy home theater. Special finishes and decor include mandala-patterned ceilings from Thailand, ebonized cerused oak floors, clay-and-steel-rolled walls, onyx sinks, and Italian-quartz countertops. Outside, the entertainment area includes more fabulous canyon views from the pool terrace, which has a heated saltwater pool, jacuzzi, chef's grill, and wood-fired oven. A grapevine-shaded pergola is a romantic spot for alfresco dining.
John and Chrissy's new 10,700-square-foot Beverly Hills home they bought last summer for $17.5 million, where they currently live, is located in the Benedict Canyon area with city views, six bedrooms, home theater, pool and pool house, and a chef's kitchen for Chrissy.
Definitely a star-struck pad, now with a substantial $6 million price reduction, the celebrity-quality home is listed with Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman, Beverly Hills.
