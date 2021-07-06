POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Historic W.C. Fields Mansion - Neighbor To Cecil B. DeMille and Charlie Chaplin Mansions"
Lived in and loved by some of the most powerful actors and entertainers in the world, the historic W.C. Fields Mansion in celebrity-rich-and-gated Laughlin Park is for sale, priced at $15 million. Though he didn't own the house, not believing in home ownership, Fields rented the home in 1940 and added a pool table, a ping-pong table and bowling lanes set up in the living room - but almost no furniture. A legendary party guy, he had three bars in the house, including a portable bar, and lived there until his death in 1946. Since then it has always been known as the W.C. Fields Mansion.
One of L.A.'s first celebrity neighborhoods, Laughlin Park was developed by Homer Laughlin in 1905, whose intention was to limit it to 40 luxurious mansions. Lot divisions over the years increased that number to 60, several of the homes designed by Lloyd Wright. In addition to its quiet tree-lined streets, the enclave is unusually secure behind five gates. The area has always drawn celebrities who seek security, peace, luxury and privacy. Some of the first residents were Cecil B. DeMille, whose home was built on the highest point with stunning views, and Charlie Chaplin. Angelina Jolie bought the Cecil B. DeMille Mansion in 2017 for $24.5 million.
The Fields Mansion rooms are spacious with excellent indoor/outdoor livability taking full advantage of the mild California climate. French doors swing wide to the terraces and gardens from almost every room in the house, including the master bath. Designed by William M. Clarke in 1920 and spanning over 8,000 square feet, the home has been completely updated and features four bedrooms and five bathrooms with Italianate architecture influenced by the Beaux-Arts movement. Original designs and details are highlighted throughout with antique mahogany paneling, woodwork from a Spanish monastery, and beautiful archways along with four fireplaces. A special room is the elegant copper-and-glass sunroom that is perfect for dining during a rainstorm. Though W.C. Fields was, by far, the most eccentric resident, the home has attracted many other important residents, including Maurice Chevalier and Lily Tomlin.
Currently owned by Bobby Patton, the Texas oil magnate who co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, today's celebrity neighbors include Angelina, Casey Affleck, Emma Roberts and Kristen Stewart. Michael Maguire and Victoria Massengale of Compass hold the listing.
"Matthew Perry Sells An Entire Floor At Celebrity-Hotspot"
It's been a great year for Matthew Perry when it comes to real estate. In addition to acting, writing and producing, the "Friends" star has been buying, restyling and reselling some fabulous California homes for many years. He recently sold two properties: his stunning Century City condo in L.A. for $21.6 million and also a Malibu beach home for $13.1 million. His condo sale is the most expensive in Los Angeles since at least 2015.
Matthew's Century City condominium building was designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects in 2009 and immediately started attracting celebrities, not only for the glamorous apartments and amenities but also for the security it provides. The building is sited on four acres of private gardens, has a 75-foot-long swimming pool, screening room, yoga and Pilates studios and a wine storage facility, plus a 24/7 valet, doorman and concierge. Some of its tenants have included Paula Abdul, Elizabeth Berkley and Rihanna.
Outdone only by his upstairs neighbor Candy Spelling, who bought the top two floors, floors 41 and 42, Perry purchased the entire 40th floor in 2017. It measures in at 9,318 square feet with ceiling-to-floor views over Los Angeles - visually stunning in daylight and sparkling with lights at night. His apartment includes enormous rooms including a living room with two fireplaces and a huge master suite with multiple living areas. Overall, there are four bedrooms and eight baths, a game room and home theater. For eating space, the chef's kitchen has island seating as well as a table for casual dining and a separate dining room with glass walls highlighting the views. Four terraces are perfect for both entertaining and dining.
Best known for his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends," where he made a million dollars per episode, Perry has continued to act in television, film and on stage. His last main project was a two-part miniseries starring as Ted Kennedy in a Reelz production of "The Kennedys: After Camelot." This year he was also the executive producer for "Friends: The Reunion." Though making his name in sitcoms, he has also made appearances in sixteen films, including "Fools Rush In," "Almost Heroes," "Three to Tango," "The Whole Nine Yards" and its sequel "The Whole Ten Yards" and "Serving Sara."
While living mostly in New York and selling two of his California homes, Matthew still owns a Pacific Palisades cottage which he purchased last year for $6 million.
The listing agents for Matthew's Century City apartment were Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass in Beverly Hills, with James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency representing the buyer.
