NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has identified that in the Celebrity Talent Management Services Procurement Market, the pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Celebrity Talent Management Services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.
Celebrity Talent Management Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Scalability of inputs
- Green initiatives
- Category innovations
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Customer retention
- Reduction of TCO
- Supply assurance
The celebrity talent management services will grow at a CAGR of 9.03% during 2021-2025. Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, horizontal integration, and cost of quality impact..
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
