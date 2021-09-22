STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, is proud to announce its latest product offering for retailers- mobile apps for online shopping. Available for iOS™ and Android™, retailers can launch a Celerant app to expand their omnichannel strategy, and deliver a personal, interactive and fast shopping experience on any mobile device. With seamless integration to Celerant's back-office software, retailers can make product updates in a central location to keep their app and eCommerce website in sync without any additional effort; and manage orders from all channels– in store, online and mobile– in a single place.
"We are excited to now have another channel to sell to our customers," said Gina Soto, Web Director, D&D Texas Outfitters. "Celerant designed and developed our app, and it is now officially launched on the app store! Having our app integrated with our eCommerce site, also developed by Celerant, and our storefront, makes it easy for us to manage everything from inventory to pricing to promotions. Our app is a great way for us to connect with our customers and offer them same day pickup at our store, especially now when so many of them are shopping at home."
Unlike many retail software providers that require a 3rd party developer, Celerant develops mobile apps from start to finish with minimal effort by the retailer. Each app's branding and experience is consistent with the retailer's eCommerce website, and is faster and easier to use too. Celerant offers standard and custom apps, and includes built-in editing tools that allow retailers to easily update their app's logo, color scheme, text, banners and images. With iOS and Android compatibility, retailers can launch their app on both Google and Apple Play Stores.
Update products on your app & eCommerce site in real-time
One of the biggest differentiators of the mobile app is its integration to Celerant's back-office software. This allows retailers to keep their app updated and in sync with their eCommerce site in real-time without having to enter data twice. After a product is updated in the back office, those changes are reflected immediately on the mobile app and eCommerce website, including product names, descriptions, prices and images. Inventory levels can also be updated on Celerant's point of sale, eCommerce and marketplace integrations in real-time; and orders from all channels are managed in one place– helping retailers save a significant amount of time, reduce data errors, and ensure data consistency across their entire business.
Buy Online Pickup In Store (BOPIS) & Curbside Pickup App included
Celerant's 'Buy Online, Pickup In-Store' (BOPIS) and Curbside Pickup App comes standard with every app. Customers can pay for their order with their credit/debit card or Apple Pay digital wallet, and 'checkout' with same day, in store pickup, curbside pickup or traditional shipping. The app sends a notification, via text, to the customer when their order is ready for pickup; customers can click a link in the message to alert the store when they arrive at the curb.
Send personalized push notifications to your customers' phones
To help drive customer engagement and retention, retailers can create and send personalized notifications directly to their customers' smart device from the app. Similar to a text message, notifications appear on the customer's home screen, and link to the app- increasing the chances of a sale, and eliminating the risk of getting blocked by email spam filters. Messages can be personalized based on purchase history and preferences, and sent automatically based on triggers, such as orders, cart abandonment, birthdays and other activity. Examples include: cart reminders, holiday promotions, 'on sale' alerts for bookmarked items, product review request, order/shipping confirmations, curbside pickup instructions, and more.
"Conversions on mobile apps are 3x higher compared to traditional websites; and a staggering 47% of consumers are now using mobile apps," Stated Zeke Hamdani, Director of Web Services at Celerant Technology. "Not only can retailers take advantage of this shift, they can launch our app with minimal effort and maintenance. Our mission has always been to provide an all-in-one retail solution, and our app offers our retailers yet another new channel with real-time integration to all their other channels."
Coming soon, the app will offer integrated loyalty rewards and buying clubs, reservation reminders, social media login capabilities, and other exciting features.
Availability & More Information
Celerant's Mobile Shopping App is available for both Cumulus Retail™, an affordable and powerful website for small businesses; and Stratus Enterprise™, a comprehensive platform with advanced functionality. Customers can choose either Celerant's standard app, or a custom app that includes unlimited designs and custom functionality. For more information, visit https://www.celerant.com/standard-app/ or https://www.celerant.com/custom-app/.
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
