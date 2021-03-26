WILMINGTON, N.C., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cell phones are ubiquitous in today's society, with updated versions constantly hitting the market. Everyone wants the latest technology thanks to the improved functions that each new generation of cell phones offers, from better cameras to higher memory to improved services. That fast pace of innovation means that it's difficult for consumers to keep up with what's happening due to the high price that new cell phones cost.
Consumers in today's marketplace are not only savvy when it comes to the technology, they're also pressed for time. While people want to make the most of the substantial investment that their cell phones represent, often they don't know how to get the best price when reselling. Looking online for options can be confusing and frustrating, with a wide array of options. Add to that the history of complicated contracts that held cell phones captive with their carrier for many years, and it's a recipe for frustration. Modern cell phone contracts have loosened, allowing consumers more options to take their used cell phones to a third party for resale.
Even phones that are locked or seemingly unusable can often be sold, allowing cell phone users to get at least part of their money back. Many owners of cell phones don't realize that older or unusable phones still have the potential to be sold. In light of the financial squeeze that families feel today, it's important that people know that they can put some of that money back in their pocket
Though online retail has exploded in popularity in the last decade, consumers are still wary of online resale sites for high priced goods like cell phones. Finding a site that's both trustworthy and that offers a high return on investment is challenging. Recell Cellular has been buying and selling cell phones for nearly a decade online, earning an accreditation and A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. It's important for cell phone owners to research online sellers that are both well reviewed and have the backing of third party groups like the BBB in order to ensure that they are treated fairly and to prevent fraud.
Of the prevalence of online buyers of cell phones and customer concerns of fraud, CEO of Recell Cellular Jason Young said "We always encourage potential customers to research our company and find out for themselves that they're both getting a good deal and that they can trust us with this expensive technology. Return customer and referrals have become the backbone of our business in the digital marketplace."
In the modern world of constantly changing tech, many people have money they didn't know they had in the palm of their hand. Selling a cell phone online has never been easier or more reliable, and it's a business that's expected to grow with abandon in the next few years as technology continues to speed forward.
About Recell Cellular: Since 2011, Recell Cellular has been buying and selling used cell phones, working with thousands of satisfied customers to get them the best price and the fastest turnaround. With online sales options for every major cell phone brand and carrier, cell phone customers can be confident in getting a great experience with Recell Cellular.
