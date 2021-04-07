ROCKVILLE, Md., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cella, a nationwide staffing, consulting and managed solutions firm, will host a live webinar and Question & Answer session on April 13, 2021 to review highlights and insights from its 11th annual In-House Creative Industry Report.
Creative leaders rely on Cella's Insights and Reports to help validate their strategies, shape their direction and manage in-house teams more effectively. The company surveyed close to 400 leaders from creative teams and in-house agencies in January 2021 to understand the long-term trends that impact the creative industry the most, provide a benchmark to identify organizational gaps and identify solutions, and also look at the impact that COVID-19 has had.
Jackie Schaffer, Executive Vice President, Cella, and Sophy Regelous, Vice President and Managing Director, Consulting, will host the webinar, as well as provide additional analysis and takeaways.
Registration for the event is available here. Cella expects to release the report to the general public the week of April 19, 2021.
