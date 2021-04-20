ROCKVILLE, Md., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The agility of in-house creative teams positioned them to succeed in 2020, according to a new report from Cella, a nationwide staffing, consulting and managed solutions firm. The 11th annual In-House Creative Industry Report found that work volume grew for 70% of teams specifically in support of digital design and social media deliverables, and that 67% of teams stayed the same size or grew over the past year. While the creative industry was not immune to contraction, attrition was very close to year-over-year standards. Creative teams within heavily impacted industries (hospitality, oil and gas, sports and leisure) experienced more aggressive attrition.
"Cella's In-House Creative Industry Report is the benchmarking standard for leaders of in-house creative agencies and teams seeking validation and direction on managing a more effective in-house agency," said Jackie Schaffer, Executive Vice President, Cella. "COVID changed the way we all work substantially, and during this time many companies doubled down on their in-house agency investments seeking support in communicating COVID-19 response efforts and executing reset marketing plans. Quality, timeliness, cost, adaptability, innovation — all attributes of the in-house creative community -- provided a foundation that proved resilient. We are incredibly excited by the in-house creative industry's success in 2020—what we've been working toward was achieved. Companies needed us, and we were prepared."
Cella surveyed nearly 400 leaders from creative teams and in-house agencies in January 2021 to understand the long-term trends that impact the creative industry the most, provide a benchmark to identify organizational gaps and identify solutions, and also look at the impact that COVID-19 has had. These leaders represent Fortune 500 companies, as well as middle-market and not-for- profit organizations spanning multiple industries including, but not limited to, banking/financial services, consumer products, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, technology and software, and travel and hospitality.
FIVE-YEAR TRENDS
The Cella report also provided an opportunity to look at the macro trends that have affected in-house creative teams over the past five years. These include:
- Reporting structures: More companies are organizing in a way that aligns in-house agencies with key marketing and communications strategies. Since 2016, the percentage of in-house agencies reporting to Marketing and Communications groups has grown 15%.
- Team size and geography: One out of every four teams is now comprised of more than 30 staff members compared to just 7% in 2016. As teams have grown, so has the prevalence of dedicated operations roles from 46% in 2016 to 59% in 2020. In 2016, just 8% of in-house agencies had locations in and outside of the U.S. That number has increased to 13% primarily to support local business partners.
- Service offerings: 70% of in-house agencies now offer video production services compared to 60%. In 2016, almost 30% of teams created videos primarily for internal audiences. Just five years later, this dropped to 11%.
- Technology: The use of digital asset management systems has increased substantially from just under 50% of teams (49%) in 2016 to 64% today. The adoption of project management systems also improved substantially. In 2016, 67% used a system. Today, almost 9 out of 10 are utilizing project management software.
"As we look to the next phase of the in-house agency, we see walls coming down," added Schaffer. "In this year's survey we reset the spectrum of in-house agencies. It's no longer 'order taker' to 'strategic partner.' Our ultimate goal is for in-house agencies to be integrated growth marketing partners. Today only 9% of us are there, but nearly three quarters of our creative teams are either regularly included in planning and Tier 1 products or are working on a growing base of strategic, high-level projects. The industry has advanced, and we have reset the bar on where we want to be."
The full report is available for download here. A webinar, hosted by Jackie Schaffer, Executive Vice President and Sophy Regelous, Vice President and Managing Director, Consulting, Cella, also provides additional analysis and takeaways here.
