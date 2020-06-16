NETANYA, Israel, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today that the Company's board of directors resolved to grant approximately 4.03 million options under the Company's 2015 Share Incentive Plan, to certain non-directors office holders (preceded by the Company's compensation committee's resolution to that end) and senior employees, to be vested in three equal installments on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the grant at an exercise price of NIS 13.16 for the first installment, NIS 14.21 for the second installment and NIS 15.40 for the third installment. The options of the first installment may be exercised within 18 months from their vesting, and the options of the second and third installments may be exercised with 12 month from their vesting.

For additional details see the Company's most recent annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 20-F, filed on March 23, 2020, under Item 6. Directors, senior management and employees –E. Share Ownership – Share Incentive Plan".

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.747 million cellular subscribers (as at March 31, 2020) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

                                                                                                                             

Company Contact
Shlomi Fruhling
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cellcom.co.il
Tel: +972 52 998 9735

Investor Relations Contact
Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations  In partnership with LHA
cellcom@GKIR.com
 Tel: +1 617 418 3096

 

