SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CellTrak Technologies, the leader in point-of-care and electronic visit verification (EVV) solutions for home and community-based care, announced its entrance into the self-direction market with its new mobile app, CareAttend.
CareAttend is a robust EVV solution that is fluid, fast and intuitively designed for participants in Medicaid waiver programs. The mobile app is an easy-to-use electronic timesheet and personal care plan solution that connect Financial Management Services (FMS) to the consumer for self-direction. Compared to traditional services, self-direction puts control in the hands of the consumer and enables them to choose services, caregivers and when to receive care to promote independent living at home.
"Consumer Direct Care Network is ecstatic about CellTrak's EVV tool built for the unique needs of self-direction," said Ben Bledsoe, CEO of Consumer Direct Care Network. "We've been pleased to provide input to help make CareAttend an app that promotes efficiency and benefits our self-directed members and their caregivers."
ACES$ Financial Management Services has partnered with CellTrak since 2018. Tim Moran, CEO of ACES$, noted "As the CEO of an FMS, which is also a Center for Independent Living, philosophically, accepting EVV is not an easy task. Partnering with CellTrak has been fantastic. Their leadership and design team had the compassion and conviction to make changes that give CareAttend a unique advantage – it is specifically designed for self-direction."
The app, with built-in EVV, is 21st Century Cures Act compliant and only captures data required for EVV, making it a minimally intrusive compared to other mobile applications. CareAttend users will benefit from single sign-on options, visibility of care plans and services, easy timesheet approvals and fast implementation timelines.
"We are thrilled to add an easy to use, self-direction offering to our industry leading homecare product line," said Matthew Garcia, director of partners and self-direction. "We spent more than 18 months understanding the specific nuances of the self-direction market and worked with current self-direction clients to provide technology which meets the needs of consumers, attendants and Financial Management Services. We are excited to have a solution which fulfills the requirements of the market with a modern touch and feel design."
