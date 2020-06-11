WASHINGTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development (CDICD), managed by National Disability Institute (NDI), launched the Keys to Financial Inclusion podcast series. The podcasts feature 30-minute interviews with leading voices in the disability, community development and financial communities who share their insights on what inclusive community development means and how to respond to the needs of low- and moderate-income (LMI) populations, including people with disabilities.
With the release of new final rules from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) that define a revised framework for community investment, lending and service to low- and moderate-income individuals and families, it is timely to offer this informative podcast series of conversations with national leaders. The new rules, for the first time, offer specific examples of CRA activities to support LMI people with disabilities.
"Vibrant communities are best supported when economic opportunities are inclusive of low- and moderate-income populations, including people with disabilities," said Michael Roush, Director, Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development. "The Keys to Financial Inclusion podcast series will give thought leaders in the disability, community development and financial communities the opportunity to share insights, analysis and emerging strategies to improve and increase investing, lending and service activities for people with disabilities."
The first of the seven podcasts will launch on June 11, 2020, with one released each consecutive Thursday and concluding on July 23, 2020. Podcast guests include, in order of appearance:
- Ray Boshara, Director of the Center for Household Financial Stability at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
- Molly Barackman-Eder, Senior Manager, Financial Capability, NeighborWorks America
- Annie Harper, Associate Research Scientist in the Program for Recovery and Community Health, Yale University
- Jeanne Bonds, Professor of the Practice for Impact Investment and Sustainable Finance, University of North Carolina's Kenan Flagler Business School
- Dara Duguay, CEO, Credit Builders Alliance
- Darlene Goins, Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Health Philanthropy, Wells Fargo Foundation
- Maria Town, President and CEO, AAPD
The Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development works to improve the financial health and well-being of low- and moderate-income individuals with disabilities and their families by increasing awareness and usage of the opportunities and resources available under the Community Reinvestment Act.
Launched in 2019, the Center is focused on the importance of inclusive community development activities. These include improving how the financial, community development and disability communities can work more closely together to respond to current financial and economic challenges and bringing attention to positive examples of CRA investment, lending and service that support financial resilience for LMI people with disabilities and their families. In the next year, the Center's work will remain focused on improving the financial health and well-being of LMI individuals with disabilities and their families by increasing awareness and usage of the opportunities and resources available under the CRA.
National Disability Institute is the first and only national organization exclusively focused on the financial health and wellness of people with disabilities and their families. With an emphasis on poverty reduction, financial capability and financial inclusion, NDI continues to build extensive relationships between the disability and financial communities to focus on systems change.
About the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development
The Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development is focused on improving the financial health and well-being of low- and moderate-income (LMI) individuals with disabilities and their families by increasing awareness and usage of the opportunities and resources available under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). The Center creates an opportunity to reexamine the approaches, roles and responsibilities of regulated financial institutions to proactively address the financial access and economic opportunity needs of people with disabilities through CRA. To learn more about the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development and its work, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org/disability-inclusive-community-development/.
About National Disability Institute
National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability.
