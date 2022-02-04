SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hypersign.com is proud to formally announce its award of the Central State University organization-wide digital signage contract.
Hypersign.com's relationship with Central State University (CSU) began in 2019 when our team met a former chief technology officer of Central State University at the UBTech conference. Hypersign.com's team worked closely with Central State University in designing a digital signage network for the CSU campus. However, plans were halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During this time, the current chief technology officer of CSU saw the benefits that visual communication platforms hold for the university and decided to move forward and expand the scope of the project. This expansion includes custom engineering that allows interactive content to be triggered between separate display devices powered by Hypersign.com's Hypersign+ software.
About Hypersign.com: Hypersign.com is a visual communication platforms software company that specializes in user-driven digital signage, virtual meeting, and premiere virtual and hybrid presentation solutions. As a company, we strive to make visual communication an accessible function for you organization, while supporting your vision throughout your journey.
For more information, contact: marketing@hypersign.com
Media Contact
Raven Furber, Hypersign.com, 1 8645727720, marketing@hypersign.com
SOURCE Hypersign.com