PEORIA, Ill., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central States Media (CSM) proudly announces it has brought onboard John Seckler as Creative Director and promoted Dan Haughney to Art Director. The addition of Seckler expands CSM's creative team in response to the continued growth of the agency.
Seckler joins CSM as the agency continues to move forward creating meaningful and strategic marketing campaigns. Seckler's addition will assist the agency's growth from local and regional partners to globally focused businesses. Seckler is a branding and design professional, serving in multiple capacities throughout his career. He has spent over 20 years in the creative world and has worked for several notable companies including the WNBA, NBA, Girl Scouts and L'Oréal. Seckler will guide the CSM creative team, overseeing all aspects of CSM's artistic processes. His talents and passion will be a strong asset as CSM continues to grow and develop as a leading marketing firm.
Haughney, a member of the CSM team for 9 years, started as a graphic designer moving his way to a promotion as Senior Designer. He has been responsible for the development of multiple brands and branding campaigns. Haughney will continue as a lead designer but will also focus on collaboration with the design team to enhance creative outcomes.
About Central States Media
For over 20 years, Central States Media has helped businesses and non-profits reach their marketing aspirations, treating each and every client with the respect they deserve. As a comprehensive marketing firm serving local, regional, national and global clients, we offer a full complement of services including strategic branding, logo creation, website development, online marketing, media planning and much more. Our top-notch talent includes professionals with a variety of unique skills and perspectives. At CSM, we're energized by creating opportunities that disrupt the status quo to deliver solutions that go beyond your expectations.
