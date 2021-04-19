LA GRANGE, Ill., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centrifuge Brand Marketing has debuted a brand-new, expanded website that communicates with further clarity its mission to propel industrial manufacturers to greater heights and achieve their full business potential. Found at http://www.centrifuge-now.com/index.html, the comprehensive site highlights the Centrifuge team's expertise in manufacturing marketing, brand strategies for industrial mergers and acquisitions, video production, and end-to-end website development.
"In the spirit of baseball season, we really hit it out of the park with this website," says Ken Jackson, founder and principal of creative direction. "For manufacturers looking to achieve their greater potential, this new site showcases our depth of experience managing and guiding brands through mergers and acquisitions; creating marketing campaigns that achieve measurable results; building tools and resources that help brands grow; and, of course, our incredibly experienced marketing team that makes it all happen."
John Barnett, principal of strategic services, is co-founder of Centrifuge. "This new site captures our evolution as a brand marketing firm," Barnett says. "As our company has grown, we have expanded our capabilities and expertise while honing our insights-driven process to establish our clients' brand identity and communicate their value to the market. Our website tells that story more clearly than ever." Using case studies, video, in-depth storytelling, and more, the Centrifuge website details the firm's methods in creating proven manufacturing marketing communications and brand identity programs.
From total brand development to sales tools, websites, videos, white papers, social media, and ad campaigns, Centrifuge has managed industrial marketing programs for a diverse range of clients, including Siemens, ARCH, New Millennium Building Systems, Perma-Column®, and more.
https://www.linkedin.com/company/centrifuge-brand-marketing-inc./
Media Contact
Ken Jackson, ken@centrifuge-now.com, +1 708-469-7850, ken@centrifuge-now.com
SOURCE Centrifuge Brand Marketing