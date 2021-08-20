SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than one hundred thousand people are now following CertiProf on LinkedIn, showing its rapid community growth. For six years, CertiProf has fostered the professional development and growth of all the lifelong learners in the community. Today, the company celebrates serving more than one hundred thousand people through their most engaging platform.
"I want to take this opportunity to personally thank our LinkedIn community for helping us reach a hundred thousand followers. At CertiProf, we see LinkedIn as a powerful tool for connecting with our community. We also want to give a special thanks to our Training Partners. They have contributed to achieving this important milestone with their exceptional work and training efforts." says Gina Gillin, Managing Director of CertiProf.
CertiProf now counts with more than eight hundred thousand certification holders across eighty-eight countries, increasing their global market reach. Their social media channels serve as a platform for connection, skill-building, and motivation. With a presence on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, their goal is to provide informative and valuable content to expand their community's knowledge.
About CertiProf
CertiProf is a globally recognized certification body that includes a partner community with over 900+ training companies worldwide, and more than 800,000 certified professionals who have validated their knowledge in agile practices in programs such as Scrum, DevOps, Design Thinking, and OKR among others.
