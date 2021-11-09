CFA's CAT Talk Magazine Cover was a result of a last minute editorial pivot. The issue’s theme was originally to be about vacationing/traveling with cats. But in 2020, no one was traveling anywhere. Editor, Teresa Keiger changed the theme to “Sheltering in Place,” and featured Sphynx and Lykoi photographed by Martin Potgieter and a Siberian, black domestic short hair and their PPE created by Lucy Drury and Trish Seifried of Got Pet-ential Animal Talent www.gotpetential.com