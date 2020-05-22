CGI's score is among the top 5% of companies in corporate social responsibility performance
MONTRÉAL, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce that, for the third consecutive year, it has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold rating for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment and work. CSR is one of the company's six original core values and a key strategic goal is for communities to recognize CGI as a caring and responsible corporate citizen.
EcoVadis is one of the world's most trusted business sustainability rating agencies, helping companies ensure collaboration with socially responsible and ethical partners. This achievement places CGI among the top 5% companies for sustainability performance in four categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The EcoVadis Gold rating recognizes CGI's longstanding tradition of collaborating with clients to improve the well-being of communities through technology and the engagement of its 78,000 consultants and other professionals.
"During these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever to reinforce our commitment to serving as a socially responsible company," said President and CEO George Schindler. "Acting responsibly for the well-being of the communities in which we live and work is a key element of our proximity model and benefits each of our stakeholders."
"CGI's consistently high rating is not only a commendable measure of their sustainability management system, but is also a reflection of the commitments they are embracing in their business," said EcoVadis Marketing Director David McClintock. "Actions such as joining the UN Global Compact, prioritizing numerous client projects on sustainable innovations, engaging their employees in local community sustainability initiatives through their Dream Connectors program, and expanding their sustainable supply chain strategy all reflect their advanced level rating performance."
The EcoVadis Gold rating follows CGI's decision to join the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The UNGC brings companies across the globe together to encourage the adoption of sustainable and socially responsible practices in line with universal principles. The UNGC supports CGI's CSR goal and strategy to improve the economic, social, and environmental well-being of its communities.
CGI is also included within top indices that cover the world's most sustainable companies, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and FTSE4Good. In addition, it has received recognition from the Carbon Disclosure Project for its efforts to reduce emissions and demonstrate advanced environmental stewardship. Further information on CGI's CSR commitment is available on cgi.com.
