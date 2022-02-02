Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live  webcast.

All 16 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for

Votes withheld



%

%

Alain Bouchard

99.52%

0.48%

George A. Cope

99.48%

0.52%

Paule Doré

93.75%

6.25%

Julie Godin

99.12%

0.88%

Serge Godin

99.04%

0.96%

André Imbeau

99.50%

0.50%

Gilles Labbé

99.42%

0.58%

Michael B. Pedersen

99.82%

0.18%

Stephen S. Poloz

99.81%

0.19%

Mary G. Powell

99.48%

0.52%

Alison C. Reed

99.81%

0.19%

Michael E. Roach

99.61%

0.39%

George D. Schindler

99.65%

0.35%

Kathy N. Waller

99.68%

0.32%

Joakim Westh

99.13%

0.87%

Frank Witter

99.63%

0.37%

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

