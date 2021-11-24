WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN releases "Ambassador Qin Gang, Henry Kissinger and more speak at the commemoration event for the 50th anniversary of "Ping Pong diplomacy" jointly hosted by Table Tennis Associations of China and the U.S."
50 years ago, the friendly exchange between Chinese player Liang Geliang and American player Glenn Cowan opened a gate for diplomacy and friendly relations between China and the U.S.
In commemoration of that diplomatic opening, the table tennis associations of China and the U.S. hosted an event at in Houston, Texas at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships.
Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang had a special message in commemoration of 50 years since historic "ping-pong diplomacy" began.
"Fifty years ago, at the darkest moment of the Cold War, young Chinese and American table tennis players broke the ice of estrangement and confrontation with their amity and sincerity, and sowed the seeds of friendship," Ambassador Qin Gang said in a televised message at the commemoration.
Former U.S. Secretary of State and diplomat Dr. Henry Kissinger also shared his thoughts on Chinese-U.S. relations in a pre-taped message.
Two former professional Chinese ping pong players, Liang Geliang and Zheng Huaiying also discussed the importance of their beloved sport and how it brings people together in a recorded video message.
Chinese Table Tennis Association's president Liu Guoliang also played a friendship match with his American counterpart Virginia Sung.
To read more about "the commemoration event for the 50th anniversary of "Ping Pong diplomacy" follow this link: https://youtu.be/sFfpa0Pp-2I
