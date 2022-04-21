In his keynote speech for the annual Boao Forum on April 21, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an "indivisible security community."Xi stated that security is a precondition for all development.
CGTN America releases "Boao Forum: Why the world needs an "indivisible security community"
In his keynote speech for the annual Boao Forum on April 21, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an "indivisible security community." Xi stated that security is a precondition for all development. "In this day and age, the international community has evolved so much that it has become a sophisticated and integrated security apparatus," he said.
This year's theme for the Boao Forum for Asia is "The World in COVID-19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future." The three-day forum is underway in Boao, a coastal town in Hainan – China's southernmost province. Modeled after the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, some call the Boao Forum the "Asian Davos."
Security is the foundation for development, and is a shared responsibility, President Xi stated in his video speech. "It is particularly important for major countries to lead by example in honoring equality, cooperation, good faith and the rule of law, and act in a way befitting their status," he said.
Speaking at the forum's opening plenary session, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, noted the "immense challenges" the world is now facing: "The global economy has been hit by shock after shock, resulting in crisis upon crisis." As a result, she said the IMF projects, "a further downgrade in global growth for 2022 and 2023."
To arrest and reverse this downward trend, Xi urged the forum's member states to take the lead. In 2021, Asia's collective economic clout rose to 47.4 percent of the global economy, according to this year's Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress Annual Report 2022.
Asia has become a leader in intellectual property rights and innovation. In 2020, the World Intellectual Property Organization says it received around 2.2 million patent applications – more than double the combined total from Europe and North America.
Already a powerhouse in driving global economic growth, President Xi said the world could "make Asia an anchor" for a shared success and world peace. "When Asia fares well, the whole world benefits," he said.
To propel the region and the world forward, Xi called for more cooperation through Asia-wide partnerships such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which entered into force in January this year. It is the world's largest free trade agreement.
As one of the world's two largest economies, China will play a pivotal role in this combined effort, Xi noted.
Despite formidable headwinds impeding global growth – the pandemic and supply chain snarls, armed conflict in Europe, and rising inflation in the U.S. and EU – Xi told Boao Forum participants that China's economy continues to show vast room to maneuver and long-term sustainability.
