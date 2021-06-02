WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.
CGTN has released the details of the idea of science and technology as strategic support to China's national development, focusing on self-sufficiency and innovation.
The information was once again highlighted in the country's development roadmap at the convention of the 10th national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology in Beijing.
Sci-tech self-sufficiency and self-reliance
Accelerated efforts are needed in building China into a leading country in science and technology and achieving sci-tech self-reliance and self-sufficiency at higher levels, said Chinese President Xi Jinping while addressing the meeting attended by about 3,000 people.
China's pursuit of independence in scientific innovation is reflected in its various achievements, including the Beidou Navigation Satellite System, the space exploration including lunar and Mars probes and the construction of China's own space station, and the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe. The country has also developed its own high-speed railway technologies, 5G communication technologies and artificial intelligence.
Innovation-driven development strategy
President Xi restressed the importance of innovation in the pursuit of developing and shaping the new development advantages mentioned in China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through to the year 2035.
The Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as national strategic scientific and technological forces, should play a leading role, Xi noted, adding that the China Association for Science and Technology should shoulder the responsibility of being the bridge between the government and the scientific and technological workers.
He called for efforts to get deeply engaged in global scientific and technological governance in areas such as public health and climate change, and make Chinese science and technology to contribute more to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.
