CGTN has released video footage of the Tianhe launch, the core module for China's first low-Earth orbital space station. The launch took place at 11:23 am Beijing time on April 29, 2021 and 494 seconds later entered its planned orbit.
In addition to the video, CGTN has produced infographics that visualize (1) the schematics of China's first low-Earth orbital space station, as well as (2) the detailed construction plan of the station over the next 19 months.
China's first space station Tiangong, which means "heavenly palace" in Chinese, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.
Additional details released by CGTN include a breakdown of some of the key technologies that will be utilized in the construction phase including robotic arms and a photo-voltaic energy system.
In an exclusive interview with CGTN, Hao Chun, the director of China Manned Space Engineering Office, said China's new space station will not just be for Chinese astronauts but to foreign astronauts as well. The station will be able to support at most six astronauts at the same time.
"In the future, there will surely be foreign astronauts participating in China's space flight, working and living on our space station. In addition, some foreign astronauts are already participating in Chinese flights and are already learning Chinese," Hao Chun said.
