CGTN has released three graphic illustrations to mark China's launching of the core module of its own space station on Thursday, a step closer to the finishing touches on the decades-old manned space program.
The first graphic illustration takes a close look at the China space station's infrastructure, highlighting the purpose of each module and technical details.
The second graphic illustrates a comparison of three different space stations: (1) The international Space Station, (2) China Space Station and (3) Mir Space station.
The third graphic maps out the past and future timeline of China's manned space program which started in 1999 and is scheduled for completion in 2022.
Finally, the fourth graphic highlights the 17 countries that will be involved in 9 international projects conducted onboard the upcoming China Space Station.
China's first space station Tiangong, which means "heavenly palace" in Chinese, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.
