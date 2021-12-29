WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "China Media Group's Top 10 Global News Stories of 2021"
China Media Group (CMG) has released its Top 10 international stories of 2021 – headlines dominated by the world's two largest economies. As the world enters its third decade of the 21st century, where is our planet headed?
CMG's Top 10 stories offer clues. They include a once-in-a-century pandemic that engulfed the world, a 20-year U.S. war in Afghanistan that ended where it started – with the Taliban in power; and, at the beginning of a tumultuous year, an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead and the world's oldest democracy struggling to redefine itself.
In July, the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrated its 100th anniversary, while at the United Nations Chinese President Xi Jinping charted a course for development, not just for China but for the world – as global warming poses an existential threat to all of Earth's inhabitants.
Please find more on this link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-12-27/China-Media-Group-s-top-10-world-stories-of-2021-16l7D9ASKn6/
(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
Media Contact
Shen Jing, CGTN America, +1 (202) 393-1850, Distribution@cgtnamerica.com
SOURCE CGTN America