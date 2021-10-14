WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN AMERICA releases "China to Formally Establish its First National Parks"
With biodiversity topping headlines around the world, China is taking a major step towards protecting some 30 percent of the key terrestrial wildlife species found in China.
The move to start formally creating national parks will also help make the country's spectacular natural wonders easier to visit in more ecologically sustainable ways.
The announcement from China on Tuesday included plans for Sanjiangyuan National Park, Wuyi Mountain National Park, Giant Panda National Park, Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park and Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park from a list of ten total parks.
The parks were selected after thorough review by the country's authorities for national-park status.
Under a pilot system, Giant Panda National Park already has integrated 81 nature reserves spanning three provinces. Now, management of the giant pandas' once divided habitats is unified.
Each park aims to protect the habitats of some endangered species. In Hainan, the habitat of the elusive black crested gibbon, among the most vulnerable primates on the planet, is protected at Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park. Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park aims to protect Siberian tigers and leopards.
The protected land area totals 230,000 square kilometers. Announcement of the parks came on the same day Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged over 230 million dollars to a new fund aimed at protecting biodiversity in developing countries at the COP15 global biodiversity summit held in Kunming, China.
The national park system aims to end the segmented management of nature reserves that span multiple provinces so that the integrity of wild animals' habitat can be guaranteed.
Click here for more about all "China to Formally Establish its First National Parks" and to view the report: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-12/China-to-formally-establish-its-first-national-parks--14ivvjlYt9e/index.html
(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
Media Contact
George Alexander, Medialinks TV, LLC, +1 202-393-1850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com
SOURCE CGTN America