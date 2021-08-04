WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

Chinese Olympic runner Su Bingtian came in 6th at the men's 100-meter final run in Tokyo. However, despite not winning a medal, Su Bingtian already made history this year in Tokyo during a historic semi-final race and became the first Chinese who entered Olympic men's 100m final.

In an interview with China Media Group, Su Bingtian revealed who his inspiration has been throughout his career and what his accomplishment in Tokyo 2021 represents to not just athletes in China, but Asia as a whole.

Click the link below for Su Bingtian's full story.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-08-02/Su-Bingtian-dedicates-Olympic-breakthrough-to-hurdling-star-Liu-Xiang-12oqq0A3Aw8/index.html

