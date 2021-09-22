WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN releases China Media Group's Mid-Autumn Festival Extravaganza Shoots for the Moon Lands in the Stars
One of the world's biggest and most beloved holidays brought the world together like never before this year. China Media Groups Mid-Autumn Festival Gala Show on September 21, 2021, was shared live with the World on all platforms for the first time.
Highlights of the show are attached below.
The Moon festival is when friends, family and food combine to bring people together. And since it seems nobody gets together without some sort of screen these days CMG beamed the party to the world for the first time.
The gala broadcast, themed on reunion, technology, Chinese elements and culture, included augmented reality, virtual reality and even artificial intelligence all employed to combine history with modernity to enhance the visual feast for the audience.
The event was held at Xingyue Lake Wetland Park in Xichang, capital of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The location was picked to pay tribute to those who have contributed to China's aerospace industry as the city is also home to the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.
The audience was treated to a combination of pop music and traditional Chinese culture, including a symphony in the style of the Yi ethnic people.
Besides the singers and actors, the gala also invited some special guests. Among them are the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games women's quadruple sculls rowing champions Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lv Yang, and Cui Xiaotong and 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics speed skating champion Zhang Hong, who sang "Running to You with All My Heart."
The presence of 2014 Winter Olympics speed skating champion Zhang Hong also reminded people that the 2022 Winter Olympics is just around the corner and you can be sure CMG will once again bring you innovative world-leading coverage across all platforms and around the world.
Click here for more about all "CMG's FALL FESTIVAL FEAST FOR THE SENSES" and to view the report: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-09-21/CMG-s-2021-Mid-Autumn-Festival-Gala-combines-modernity-and-tradition-13K4ISRneAU/index.html
(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
Media Contact
George Alexander, Medialinks TV, LLC, +1 202-393-1850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com
SOURCE CGTN America