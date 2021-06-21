WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
CGTN America releases "Top U.S. Scientist Says Zero Evidence for a Coronavirus Lab Leak"
One of the top U.S. virologists has dismissed the theory that the coronavirus escaped from a lab. Vincent Racaniello, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, said "there is zero evidence that this virus came from a lab, and there is ample evidence that it came from nature."
The Biden administration's decision last month to "redouble" efforts to investigate the pandemic's origins has polarized scientific debate on the matter. "I think it's crazy to continue to discuss this," Racaniello told CGTN America. "It's become politicized and it's simply wrong."
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC called the lab leak theory "political hype," a "smear" and "blame shifting." The spokesperson said China supports a "comprehensive study" of all early COVID-19 cases discovered around the world.
Racaniello is among many Western scientists expressing concern that conspiracy theories about SARS-CoV-2 escaping from the Wuhan Institute of Virology have clouded the issue. "There's simply no way that this virus came from there," Racaniello insists. He has been studying viruses for more than 40 years.
The White House asked U.S. intelligence agencies to report their findings within 90 days, which would be late August.
In his May 26 statement, U.S. President Joe Biden said two out of three U.S. intelligence assessments he received favored "human contact with an infected animal." One favored a lab accident.
China would like any investigation to include inquiries into "secretive bases and biological laboratories" worldwide, including the U.S.
One thing China, the U.S. and the WHO all have in common: none of their investigators have reached firm conclusions.
(Reported by Xu Tao)
