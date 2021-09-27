WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "MENG WANZHOU EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO CHINA."
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, expressed gratitude to China for getting her home in a story covered from day one on CGTN.
"Without a strong motherland, there would be no freedom as I am today," Meng said from the plane carrying her back to China on September 25. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Chinese embassy in Canada for their consistent support," she added.
Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport by Canadian police at the request of the United States while she was transiting to Mexico.
The court proceedings show the U.S. issued the arrest warrant and claimed that Meng misled HSBC about Huawei's business in Iran. Meng Wanzhou and Huawei denied the accusation.
Afterward, Meng was released on bail to house arrest in Vancouver and an extradition hearing began in a Vancouver court. The legal proceedings ended in mid-August this year without a decision. The U.S. Department of Justice dropped its request for Meng's extradition on Friday.
China Media Grouop (CMG) live broadcast Meng Wanzhou's return from Canada on Saturday night. According to CMG, the live coverage was a massive hit in China, drawing 400-million "likes" from netizens who followed the story on CMG's mobile and web platforms.
Click here for more all about "MENG WANZHOU EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO CHINA" and to view it in its entirety:
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-09-25/Meng-Wanzhou-expresses-gratitude-to-China-in-message-on-way-home-13QasmBoZ9e/index.html
(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)
Media Contact
George Alexander, Medialinks TV, LLC, +1 202-393-1850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com
SOURCE CGTN America