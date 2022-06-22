CGTN America's Executive Producer, Humberto Duran and Senior Anchor Mike Walter introduce viewers to a behind-the-scenes look at the Global Action Initiative documentary series. During this event, CGTN America will offer a sneak peak of this year's program and host a Q & A session afterwards. Registration is free for the virtual event: https://www.worldrainforestday.org
WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 22 at 5pm/EST, CGTN America Presents: "Global Action Initiative 2022 – Sustainability" at the World Rainforest Day Summit.
CGTN America's Executive Producer, Humberto Duran and Senior Anchor Mike Walter introduce viewers to a behind-the-scenes look at the Global Action Initiative documentary series. During this event, CGTN America will offer a sneak peak of this year's program and host a Q & A session afterwards.
Registration is free for the virtual event:
https://www.worldrainforestday.org
Every year, CGTN America produces a week of actionable, solution-oriented content called the "Global Action Initiative," or GAI. In the past two years we addressed poverty alleviation and climate change. This year, we will focus on sustainability. The UN defines sustainability as "…meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." In late fall, CGTN America will premier five documentaries covering sustainability issues in every hemisphere.
The 2022 World Rainforest Day Global Summit, founded and convened by Rainforest Partnership, is a community-powered virtual event offering education, entertainment and community building designed to increase awareness of rainforests' importance and to drive holistic impact to protect and restore their critical ecosystems.
For more information on Global Action Initiative, please check out:
https://america.cgtn.com/gai/gai.html
This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.
