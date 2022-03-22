WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases President Xi Jinping Video Call with U.S. President Joe Biden.
On the evening of March 18, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a video call with U.S. President Joe Biden at the request of the latter. The two presidents had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on China-U.S. relations, the situation in Ukraine, and other issues of mutual interest.
President Xi stressed that he and President Biden share the view that China and the U.S. need to respect each other, coexist in peace and avoid confrontation, and that the two sides should increase communication and dialogue at all levels and in all fields. President Biden reiterated that the U.S. does not seek to have a new Cold War with China, to change China's system, or to revitalize alliances against China, and that the U.S. does not support "Taiwan independence" or intend to seek a conflict with China.
The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. President Biden expounded on the U.S. position, and expressed readiness for communication with China to prevent the situation from exacerbating.
President Xi pointed out that China does not want to see the situation in Ukraine come to this. China stands for peace and opposes war. China makes a conclusion independently based on the merits of each matter.
The two presidents agreed that the video call was constructive. They directed their teams to promptly follow up and take concrete actions to put China-U.S. relations back on the track of steady development, and make respective efforts for the proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis.
