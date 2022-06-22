Proclaiming "peace is the common cause of mankind," Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China, opened the 14th annual BRICS Summit from Beijing. Chairing a virtual meeting of the BRICS Business Forum, President Xi's keynote speech called on fellow BRICS nations to help create a "new era" in global development for "benefit of people of all countries."
Proclaiming "peace is the common cause of mankind," Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China, opened the 14th annual BRICS Summit from Beijing. Chairing a virtual meeting of the BRICS Business Forum, President Xi's keynote speech called on fellow BRICS nations to help create a "new era" in global development for "benefit of people of all countries."
Xi touched on the major themes: global growth, open development, cooperation instead of conflict, shared benefit. "Openness and development," he said, is the "historical trend." This, he said, "will not reverse course, and our shared desire to meet challenges together through cooperation will remain as strong as ever."
For at least two decades, the BRICS nations have been a major driver of global economic growth. Together, these five emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – account for more than 40 percent of the world's population, 25 percent of the global economy and 18 percent of world trade.
The world is in the throes of radical changes "unseen in a century," he said. The headwinds slowing momentum – a "lingering COVID-19 pandemic, sluggish world economic recovery and the Russia-Ukraine conflict" – must not deter the international community from embracing "solidarity," Xi said.
His message to BRICS was also a message to the world. He called on nations to pursue peace by upholding the United Nations Charter. Citing the Global Security Initiative he proposed earlier this year, he urged all nations to respect each other's "sovereignty and territorial integrity" while recognizing "the legitimate security concerns of all countries."
He warned against "weaponizing" the world economy, calling sanctions a "boomerang" that "end up hurting one's own interests as well as those of others."
Xi compared protectionism and efforts to decouple global supply chains to building "a small courtyard with high walls."
He assured fellow BRICS nations that China will continue to open its economy, and "foster a market- and law-based and internationalized business environment."
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the forum.
Throughout his address, President Xi stressed the importance of peace, comparing it to "sunshine that will illuminate the world."
