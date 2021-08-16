WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.
CGTN America releases "Qixi Love Story: Sweet Moments of Xi Jinping and His Wife Peng Liyuan"
The Qixi Festival marks the annual rendezvous between a fairy and a human whose love was forbidden in Chinese mythology. It falls on the seventh day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar – August 14 this year – and is now celebrated as China's Valentine's Day.
CGTN America marked the occasion by taking a rare look at the 34-year marriage of President Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan.
Their wedding in September 1987 was a modest affair – a simple dinner with a few friends and colleagues. Their separate careers often kept them apart for periods of time. "I call my wife by phone every day, although we don't have much time to be together," Xi said in an interview after 10 years of marriage.
Peng is a folk singer well known for her regular appearances on China's most-popular television program, the annual Spring Festival Gala. On those nights, Xi would make dumplings and wait for his wife to come home for the traditional reunion dinner.
Peng calls Xi a great companion and a "responsible husband." She sewed a quilt for him during one cold winter when he was working in Fujian Province.
When President Xi gave his 2021 New Year address, viewers could see 21 photos in the bookcase behind him, including one of Xi and Peng at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing and another photo of Peng in her youth.
Xi says he and his wife work together even when they are apart.
"Don't cut off true love because of a great distance, never forget it in your busy daily life, don't ignore it during ceaseless work," he said.
