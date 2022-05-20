China on Thursday called for unity and joint efforts among the five BRICS countries to reject bloc confrontation and build a global community of security for all. When delivering a video address at the opening session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the BRICS countries should inject stability and positive energy into international relations in a period of turbulence and transformation.
WASHINGTON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- China on Thursday called for unity and joint efforts among the five BRICS countries to reject bloc confrontation and build a global community of security for all.
When delivering a video address at the opening session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the BRICS countries should inject stability and positive energy into international relations in a period of turbulence and transformation.
The BRICS countries, which he described as a "positive, inspiring and constructive force" in the international community, need to oppose hegemonism and power politics, reject Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and work together to build a global community of security for all, he said.
China holds the rotating presidency of BRICS this year. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting via video link on Thursday, which was attended by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
The five BRICS countries represent more than 26 percent of the world's landmass, 42 percent of the global population, and about a quarter of the global gross domestic product (GDP).
The diplomats expressed support in advancing the process of BRICS expansion and indicated that further discussions would be held on this issue.
Click here for more about "China calls for unity among BRICS nations to boost security for all" https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-05-20/China-calls-for-unity-among-BRICS-nations-to-boost-security-for-all-1abP5KQuBgY/index.html
This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.
Media Contact
Shen Jing, CGTN America, 1 202-393-1850, distribution@cgtnamerica.com
SOURCE CGTN America